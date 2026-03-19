Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.71 Billion By 2035 At A 7.4% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technique (Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, External Ventricular Drain (EVD) Systems, Intraparenchymal Monitors, Fiber-Optic Sensors, Micro-Transducer Systems, Subdural Monitors, Epidural Monitors, Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography, Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD) Measurement, Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Sensors, Pupillometry-Based Systems), By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Hydrocephalus, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurosurgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.02 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.71 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.4% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Trends

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices have global markets whether invasive or non-invasive like the external ventricular drains, intraparenchymal monitors and sophisticated sensors that are applied to treat traumatic brain injury, hydrocephalus and neurological disorders.

The market of intracranial pressure monitoring devices globally is a booming business owing to escalating cases of traumatic brain injuries and medical conditions, an ageing population, escalating road accident cases alongside sports related head traumas, and emerging technologies on minimally invasive and wireless monitoring in healthcare systems across the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market?

It has increased demand in ICP monitoring products due to rising cases of traumatic brain injuries, strokes, hydrocephalus, and meningitis due to road accidents, falls, violence, and aging population that is susceptible to neurological disorders. As it is reported by different sources, traumatic brain injury impacts millions of people each year all over the world, and one of the main causes of death is the increased ICP.

The world will need to monitor specific issues such as intracerebral hemorrhage and brain tumors more carefully, thus increasing the usage of innovative invasive and noninvasive devices as the number of elderly patients increases.

The innovations in technology have brought about wireless sensors, AI-based analytics, minimally invasive probes, and non-invasive devices such as transcranial Doppler, which have enhanced accuracy and minimized the chance of infection as well as better patient outcomes. Other motivations are that there is increased awareness of early ICP treatment in the critical care units, increased accessibility of neurosurgical units, and government subsidies to trauma care and neurological research initiatives in both the developed and emerging markets.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Included are tables and figures that have been updated. The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Intracranial pressure monitoring devices By products, the greatest portion of the market in 2025 was that of invasive monitors, due to the need for external ventricular drains and microtransducer systems that offer accurate and real-time pressure measurements and therapeutic drainage. They are essential when dealing with acute management, early intervention, and treatment of severe brain injury, but they are powerfully driven by innovations in fiber-optic and wireless invasive technology (that is generally perceived by clinicians as the gold standard of credible ICP monitoring and higher survival rates).

By Distribution Channel

Hospital procurement and direct sales channels are the biggest market share that can be used as the main source of special equipment, technical assistance, and integration within the neurosurgical units. The expert training, calibration of devices, and custom solutions are provided in these channels, and thus they are better alternatives to trauma centers and intensive care units dealing with critical cases of ICP monitoring.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market forward?

What are the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market has been dominated by North America, which has advanced healthcare facilities, a high incidence of traumatic brain injury and the very high adoption of sophisticated monitoring devices such as multimode invasive devices. The area enjoys good reimbursement policies, large neurosurgical networks, and good access to major manufacturers that lead to continuous R&D and innovations.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market due to the large and increasing population, increased road accidents and traumas associated with urbanization, and developed healthcare facilities.

The trend is toward the growing use of cost-effective monitoring solutions in countries such as China, India and Japan, which can be attributed to the fact that affordability is improving, awareness campaigns, and consideration of government spending on trauma and neurological treatment. The fast economic growth and digital health intervention stimulate even faster market growth in Asia Pacific.

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