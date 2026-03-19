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Mezzan Holding reports FY 2025 Financial Results
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) -The board recommends a cash dividend of 45 fils per share for the year.
-Company to hold earnings call to discuss results on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 2:00 PM Kuwait Time.
Kuwait – 18 March 2026 — Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, announced the company’s FY2025 financial results.
FY 2025 Financial Highlights:
-Revenue: KD 297.1 million, up by 3.8%.
-Operating Profit: KD 26.6 million, up by 18.0%.
-EBITDA: KD 35.3 million, up by 11.8%.
-Net Profit Before Tax: KD 20.5 million, up by 25.0%.
-Net Profit After Tax: KD 18.6 million, up by 20.0%.
-Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 17.3 million, up by 19.0%.
Mezzan Holding Chairman, Montaser Jassim Al Wazzan, said: “2025 was a year of significant progress for the Group. We delivered strong growth across all key metrics. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on growing our leadership in food, FMCG, and healthcare while reinforcing our deep-rooted presence in Kuwait and regional markets to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, partners, and customers.”
Mr. Amr Farghal, Mezzan Holding Group CEO, said: “2025 results reflect the strength and the resilience of our operating model, and disciplined execution across the business. We delivered solid growth while continuing to invest in our core capabilities, expand into priority markets, and strengthen long-term value creation. These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a dynamic environment while maintaining focus on operational excellence, balance sheet health, and sustainable growth.”
FY 2025 Financial Performance Review:
-Food Business Line:
Total Revenue for the Food Business Line reached KD 191.2 million, an increase of 2.2% compared with the same period in 2024. The Food Business Line accounted for 64.4% of Group Revenue. The Business Line comprises the following three divisions: Manufacturing and Distribution (generating 54.4% of Group Revenue), Catering (generating 4.6% of Group Revenue), and Services (generating 5.3% of Group Revenue).
-Manufacturing and Distribution: revenue increased by 4.8%
-Catering: Revenue declined by 18.5%
-Services: Revenue declined by 1.3%
-Non-Food Business Line:
Revenue reached KD 105.9 million, an increase of 7.0% compared with the same period 2024. The Non-Food Business Line accounted for 35.6% of Group Revenue. The Business Lines comprises the following divisions: FMCG and Pharmaceuticals business divisions (generating 33.7% of Group Revenue) and Industrials (generating 1.9% of Group Revenue).
-FMCG and Healthcare: Revenue increased by 7.7%
-Industrials: Revenue declined by 4%
FY 2025 Regional Business Highlights:
-In Kuwait: revenue increased by 4.9%
-In UAE: revenue increased by 3.9%
-In Qatar: revenue decreased by 16.9%
-In KSA: revenue increased by 12.5%
-In Jordan: revenue increased by 5.7%
-Company to hold earnings call to discuss results on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 2:00 PM Kuwait Time.
Kuwait – 18 March 2026 — Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, announced the company’s FY2025 financial results.
FY 2025 Financial Highlights:
-Revenue: KD 297.1 million, up by 3.8%.
-Operating Profit: KD 26.6 million, up by 18.0%.
-EBITDA: KD 35.3 million, up by 11.8%.
-Net Profit Before Tax: KD 20.5 million, up by 25.0%.
-Net Profit After Tax: KD 18.6 million, up by 20.0%.
-Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 17.3 million, up by 19.0%.
Mezzan Holding Chairman, Montaser Jassim Al Wazzan, said: “2025 was a year of significant progress for the Group. We delivered strong growth across all key metrics. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on growing our leadership in food, FMCG, and healthcare while reinforcing our deep-rooted presence in Kuwait and regional markets to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, partners, and customers.”
Mr. Amr Farghal, Mezzan Holding Group CEO, said: “2025 results reflect the strength and the resilience of our operating model, and disciplined execution across the business. We delivered solid growth while continuing to invest in our core capabilities, expand into priority markets, and strengthen long-term value creation. These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a dynamic environment while maintaining focus on operational excellence, balance sheet health, and sustainable growth.”
FY 2025 Financial Performance Review:
-Food Business Line:
Total Revenue for the Food Business Line reached KD 191.2 million, an increase of 2.2% compared with the same period in 2024. The Food Business Line accounted for 64.4% of Group Revenue. The Business Line comprises the following three divisions: Manufacturing and Distribution (generating 54.4% of Group Revenue), Catering (generating 4.6% of Group Revenue), and Services (generating 5.3% of Group Revenue).
-Manufacturing and Distribution: revenue increased by 4.8%
-Catering: Revenue declined by 18.5%
-Services: Revenue declined by 1.3%
-Non-Food Business Line:
Revenue reached KD 105.9 million, an increase of 7.0% compared with the same period 2024. The Non-Food Business Line accounted for 35.6% of Group Revenue. The Business Lines comprises the following divisions: FMCG and Pharmaceuticals business divisions (generating 33.7% of Group Revenue) and Industrials (generating 1.9% of Group Revenue).
-FMCG and Healthcare: Revenue increased by 7.7%
-Industrials: Revenue declined by 4%
FY 2025 Regional Business Highlights:
-In Kuwait: revenue increased by 4.9%
-In UAE: revenue increased by 3.9%
-In Qatar: revenue decreased by 16.9%
-In KSA: revenue increased by 12.5%
-In Jordan: revenue increased by 5.7%
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