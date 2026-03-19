403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Issues High Alert as Fuel Prices Surge
(MENAFN) Italian Cabinet officials have reportedly been placed on “advanced alert” as oil costs climb sharply in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to ANSA on Wednesday. The growing concern reflects mounting pressure on the government to respond to escalating energy expenses affecting the country.
According to several insiders who spoke to ANSA, ministers were warned ahead of a scheduled Cabinet session later that same day. This followed a morning discussion involving Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, and Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto. The earlier gathering was said to center primarily on energy and fuel-related challenges.
The talks were largely concentrated on fuel pricing. Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized the urgency of reducing costs, stating, "I think we need to get below €1.90 ($2.19) per liter, not just below €2, obviously for diesel, so at least 20 or 25 euro cents (less) per liter," ahead of his meeting with oil industry representatives in Milan.
Salvini explained that multiple strategies had been proposed, including a "price cap, an intervention on excise duties, and also a discussion in Brussels on other forms of taxation ... and the Green Deal, which is truly suicidal right now," referencing the European Commission’s initiative aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
When questioned about whether the Cabinet might consider revisiting the suspension of Russian gas supplies, Salvini indicated that priorities must be handled sequentially, remarking that they should address "one thing at a time."
"I remain convinced that if it's not today, it will be next week or in a month, but reopening a dialogue with Russia is a must," he added, underscoring his belief in the importance of restoring communication.
According to several insiders who spoke to ANSA, ministers were warned ahead of a scheduled Cabinet session later that same day. This followed a morning discussion involving Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, and Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto. The earlier gathering was said to center primarily on energy and fuel-related challenges.
The talks were largely concentrated on fuel pricing. Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized the urgency of reducing costs, stating, "I think we need to get below €1.90 ($2.19) per liter, not just below €2, obviously for diesel, so at least 20 or 25 euro cents (less) per liter," ahead of his meeting with oil industry representatives in Milan.
Salvini explained that multiple strategies had been proposed, including a "price cap, an intervention on excise duties, and also a discussion in Brussels on other forms of taxation ... and the Green Deal, which is truly suicidal right now," referencing the European Commission’s initiative aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
When questioned about whether the Cabinet might consider revisiting the suspension of Russian gas supplies, Salvini indicated that priorities must be handled sequentially, remarking that they should address "one thing at a time."
"I remain convinced that if it's not today, it will be next week or in a month, but reopening a dialogue with Russia is a must," he added, underscoring his belief in the importance of restoring communication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment