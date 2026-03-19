MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Thermal Systems Expands Lineup of Air-to-Water Heat Pumps for the European Market

Hydrolution EZY Series (Left: 6 kW, 7.1 kW Right: 10 kW, 14 kW)

TOKYO, Mar 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has expanded its lineup in the "Hydrolution EZY" series of air-to-water (ATW) heat pumps for the European market that utilize R290 natural refrigerant. New models with capacities of 10kW and 14kW have been added to the two existing 6kW and 7.1kW models to meet a wide range of needs in the region. MHI Thermal Systems plans to release the new models successively in European markets starting this spring.

ATW heat pumps extract heat from the air to supply cold and hot water for hot water supply, heating, and cooling. The monobloc type models added to the lineup have a water heat exchanger built into the outdoor unit, so only water lines need to be fitted, allowing for easier installation than split-type ATWs, which require refrigerant pipe connections. In addition, R290 refrigerant has an extremely low global warming potential of 0.02,(Note) and has been attracting attention, mainly in the increasingly tight regulatory environment of Europe, for its high energy efficiency and low environmental impact.

The newly added 10kW and 14kW models, like the 6kW and 7.1kW models, have the basic features of high temperature hot water supply, high efficiency, low noise, and safety. Modifications to components to be compatible with the new refrigerant, and the adoption of a new in-house developed compressor, allow the units to maintain a high flow temperature of 75°C under a wide range of conditions, from an outside temperature of minus 25°C to plus 43°C. The 10kW and 14kW models are also equipped with separate electronic expansion valves for heating and cooling, allowing for optimal control and high efficiency over a wide range. For low noise operation, the units have a double vibration isolation structure, a triple sound-absorbing structure, and a large fan, and can be set to quiet mode to further reduce operating noise, thereby providing flexibility to comply with noise regulations in densely populated residential areas. Additionally, the units have been designed with safety in mind, and are equipped with a refrigerant leak detection sensor.

The design concept is the same as that for the 6kW and 7.1kW models. The units are black to blend seamlessly with European residences, and are fitted with a fan guard accented with a silver vertical stripe. The structure makes it difficult to see the fan from an angle, completing an exterior design that is powerful and sophisticated, while also blending into the background in a variety of installation environments. The only difference in appearance from the 6kW and 7.1kW models is the height, creating a sense of cohesion even when multiple units are installed.

In terms of power supply specifications, the 10kW and 14kW models offer a single-phase 230V power supply or a newly added three-phase 400V power supply, making them suitable for a wider variety of installation environments and power supply requirements. Control specifications, as with the 6kW and 7.1kW models, allow for up to eight outdoor units to be connected and controlled with a single indoor control unit, allowing for use in buildings of various sizes.

In October 2021, MHI Group announced its MISSION NET ZERO declaration to reduce CO2 emissions throughout the corporate group and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, including cutting emissions from its own plants and other production-related facilities, as well as reducing CO2 emissions at customer facilities that use MHI Group products. The Hydrolution EZY series, by supporting the transition from boiler combustion using fossil fuels that emit high concentrations of CO2 to ATW using electricity, can contribute significantly to the promotion of carbon neutrality in European countries, and help MHI Group achieve its environmental goals.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to develop environmentally friendly technologies, and by taking advantage of synergies that leverage the company's broad business foundation in the heating and cooling sector, provide optimal thermal solutions, and contribute to carbon neutrality in countries around the world.

(Note) Global Warming Potential (GWP) is a coefficient expressing the greenhouse effect of a gas relative to carbon dioxide (CO2), which has a fixed GWP of 1.0. The lower the value, the lower the greenhouse effect and the better for the environment. The GWP value of "0.02" is based on the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Engineering