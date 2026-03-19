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T-REX Glamping to offer themed overnight stays over Eid Al Fitr break
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 March 2026: This Eid Al Fitr, families looking to step away from the city and spend quality time together can check in to T-REX Glamping, the world’s only dinosaur-themed glamping experience, for an overnight stay surrounded by larger-than-life dinosaurs and family-friendly activities.
Running from 19 March to 22 March, the experience offers a short getaway designed for families, combining themed adventure with comfortable premium tents and open-air spaces starting from AED 600++ per night. Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast at T-Rex Adventure Café and daily on-ground entertainment, making it an easy option for those looking to make the most of the holiday period.
Set within a unique prehistoric-inspired environment, T-REX Glamping offers younger guests the chance to explore the Excavation Site, uncover hidden fossils, stop by the Lava Watchpoint and cool off in the Dinosaur Footprint Pool. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy a slower pace in the shared outdoor lounges and relaxed seating areas, creating space for the whole family to unwind together.
As evening sets in, guests can gather around the fireside or settle in for a movie under the stars, rounding off the experience with simple moments shared outdoors. For families planning an Eid break staycation in Dubai, T-REX Glamping offers a different kind of escape, bringing together comfort, entertainment and time spent together in one setting.
Running from 19 March to 22 March, the experience offers a short getaway designed for families, combining themed adventure with comfortable premium tents and open-air spaces starting from AED 600++ per night. Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast at T-Rex Adventure Café and daily on-ground entertainment, making it an easy option for those looking to make the most of the holiday period.
Set within a unique prehistoric-inspired environment, T-REX Glamping offers younger guests the chance to explore the Excavation Site, uncover hidden fossils, stop by the Lava Watchpoint and cool off in the Dinosaur Footprint Pool. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy a slower pace in the shared outdoor lounges and relaxed seating areas, creating space for the whole family to unwind together.
As evening sets in, guests can gather around the fireside or settle in for a movie under the stars, rounding off the experience with simple moments shared outdoors. For families planning an Eid break staycation in Dubai, T-REX Glamping offers a different kind of escape, bringing together comfort, entertainment and time spent together in one setting.
currentglobal
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