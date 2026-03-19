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NHRC Condemns Deliberate Attack On Ras Laffan Industrial City
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has condemned and deplored, in the strongest possible terms, the deliberate missile attacks waged by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday, which caused blazes with consequent grave damage to this civilian industrial facility a statement today, NHRC noted the menace of these developments, warning of their consequences on human rights, and lauding the efforts and rapid response measures taken by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense, alongside other authoritative agencies, which have contributed to protecting lives and strengthening the safety of individuals in the wake of these attacks such, the committee expressed its vigorous regret and denunciation of the continuous Iranian aggression against the State of Qatar, which is flagrantly antithetical to the UN Charter, as well as international legitimacy resolutions, foremost of which is Security Council Resolution 2817, stressing that this act of aggression runs contrary to the international humanitarian rules-based order that prohibits targeting civilians, critical facilities, and civilian infrastructure called for an immediate halt to these assaults that pose a threat to international security and peace, and undermine the actual enjoyment of human rights, including the rights to life and health, as well as the right to personal security and freedom of movement, alongside other rights guaranteed under international human rights law, which must be upheld in all circumstances, NHRC underscored the serious risks posed by these attacks targeting civilian and critical energy infrastructure, and their wide-ranging impact on the effective enjoyment of human rights worldwide, including the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment and the right to development reiterated its call for urgent, firm, and resolute international action to bring these acts of aggression to an end, ensure accountability for perpetrators, and strengthen guarantees of non-recurrence committee stressed the criticality of convening an extraordinary session of the UN Human Rights Council promptly to discuss the consequences of the Iranian attacks on the Arab Gulf nations and to come up with recommendations to address the gross and large-scale violations arising from these attacks.
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