HH The Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of France

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call from the President of the friendly French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

The call dealt with developments in the region, following the attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City, and the dangerous escalation it represents, which could threaten the security and stability of the region and undermine global energy supplies.

In this regard, the French President stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of military escalation targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water facilities, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and their basic needs, and to safeguard energy supplies from the repercussions of this military aggression.

HH the Amir said that the continued targeting of vital facilities posed a direct threat to regional and international stability. HH the Amir renewed the call to immediately end escalation, intensify international efforts to contain tensions, and work through diplomatic channels to ensure the crisis does not expand.

Ras Laffan Industrial City Amir Qatar France