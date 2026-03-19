Drone Attack Causes Limited Fire At Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Refinery
The company said in a statement that the attack led to a limited fire within the unit but caused no injuries. It added that emergency and rapid response teams were immediately deployed to the site, where the fire was contained in accordance with the highest approved safety standards.
The company said that the relevant authorities were closely monitoring the situation and that any updates would be communicated through official channels.
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