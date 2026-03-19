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Qatarenergy Confirms Several LNG Facilities Subjected To Missile Attacks


2026-03-19 04:01:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy confirmed today that several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks early Thursday, causing sizable fires and further extensive damage attacks were in addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City the day before that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility company said in a statement that emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage, with no reported casualties.

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Gulf Times

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