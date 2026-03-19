403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatarenergy Confirms Several LNG Facilities Subjected To Missile Attacks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy confirmed today that several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks early Thursday, causing sizable fires and further extensive damage attacks were in addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City the day before that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility company said in a statement that emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage, with no reported casualties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment