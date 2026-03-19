QBF Announces Return Of League Play-Offs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has announced the resumption of local sporting activities and the return of official competitions, following a temporary suspension imposed by recent circumstances in the region. This decision reflects the Federation's commitment to ensuring the continuity of competitions and their organization in line with the highest technical and administrative standards.

In this context, the Competitions Committee of the QBF has approved the schedule for the resumption of the semi-final stage of the Qatar Men's Basketball League for the 2025–2026 season, after the completion of the four qualified teams for the“Final Four,” marking the start of the decisive phase of the championship.

The playoff stage (knockout rounds) will open with the first round on March 23 at Al Gharafa Club Hall. The semi-final stage will also begin on the same day. Matches will be held without spectators, with attendance limited to the participating teams, their administrative and technical staff, the Federation's supervisory staff, and the referees' committee.

Semi-final matches will be played under a best-of-three format, with the team achieving two victories advancing to the final to compete for the league title. If both teams are tied with one win each, a decisive third round will be held on Saturday, March 28. On that day, Al Rayyan will meet Al Ahli at 6:00 p.m., followed by Al Arabi against Al Sadd at 8:00 p.m.

If qualification is decided within the first two rounds, the third match will not be played. The league season will conclude on March 28, with the third-place playoff at 6:00 p.m., followed by the grand final at 8:00 p.m., which will determine the champion of the 2025–2026 season.