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Pajhwok Wishes Afghans, Muslims Happy Eid

Pajhwok Wishes Afghans, Muslims Happy Eid


2026-03-19 04:01:02
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Pajhwok Afghan News leadership and staff congratulates all Muslims in Afghanistan and around the globe on the Eid
    Fitr festival.

    Pajhwok wishes everyone a happy, prosperous Eid and blessings for all the Muslims of Afghanistan and the Islamic world.

    Pajhwok hopes the Eid will bring peace to Afghanistan besides leading to an amicable resolution of issues for the Afghans and the Muslim around the world.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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