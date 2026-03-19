Drivers Urged To Follow Traffic Rules During Eid Holidays

Every year, traffic accidents increase during Eid due to higher travel and more outdoor activities.

Traffic police are stepping up public awareness efforts and encouraging drivers to follow safety measures in order to reduce casualties.

Fazl Hadi Hamidi, spokesman for the directorate, told Pajhwok Afghan News that officers remain on duty throughout the holidays to maintain traffic order and ensure citizens can celebrate Eid safely.

He asked the public to exercise caution throughout the year, particularly during the festive period, to follow traffic regulations and heed police instructions.

“Drivers should avoid speeding, reckless manoeuvres and careless overtaking. Most importantly, families should not allow children to operate vehicles, so that the joy of Eid is not turned into grief due to accidents,” Hamidi said.

He stressed that allowing children to drive endangers both them and other road users.

Ahmadullah, a resident of the capital Kabul, said he plans to travel with friends during Eid as usual but is concerned about accidents, noting that many young drivers lack proper skills and knowledge of traffic rules.

He urged everyone, particularly young people, to drive carefully.

Shahidullah, another resident, said he also intends to visit different parts of the country during Eid but is worried about the possible rise in traffic accidents.

He also called on all motorists to exercise caution.

Last year, the directorate reported 80 accidents across the country during the four-day Eid period, leaving 30 people dead and 155 others injured.

Among the deceased were 19 men, two women and nine children, while the injured included 117 men, eight women and 30 children.

kk/sa