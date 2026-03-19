From $2,000 To 200 Jobs: Jawzjan Woman Builds Thriving Workshop

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Wahida Karimi, a woman entrepreneur in northern Jawzjan province, launched a small tailoring workshop with an investment of $2,000 to help ease some of her family's financial problems. Today, her business has expanded and created job opportunities for more than 200 other women.

Wahida Karimi, a resident of Shiberghan City, completed high school and learned tailoring through a six-month vocational training course.

About five years ago, she set up a small tailoring workshop with an initial capital of $2,000 in order to contribute to her family's income.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, she said that when she first started the business, she worked in the workshop herself alongside six other women in the tailoring section.

Karimi added:“When I started this work, I had very little capital, but I believed that if women have skills, they can transform the economic situation of their families. Today, I am happy that more than 200 women are working in my workshop.”

At first, she produced women's clothing in the workshop. As the business gradually expanded and profits increased, she was able to enlarge the workshop and recruit more women.

Her small workshop has now grown into a large production centre with several sections, including carpet weaving, tailoring, kilim weaving, bead embroidery and decorative stitching, providing employment for more than 200 women.

Karimi said:“Now my working capital has increased to more than $700,000. We have tried to improve the quality of our products so that we can enter international markets. Fortunately, some of our products are now exported abroad, and our goods have customers not only inside Afghanistan but also in other countries.”

She described the lack of dedicated markets for women entrepreneurs as a major challenge and called on the authorities to pay serious attention to the issue.

Karimi said the main purpose of establishing the workshop was to create job opportunities for women who were unable to work outside their homes.

She urged girls and women across the country to become self-reliant through work, play an active role in their families and communities, and avoid depression.

Women working at the workshop say they are pleased with the opportunity.

Marhaba, one of the women working in the carpet-weaving section, said:“Previously, I was unemployed, had no income and was completely dependent on my family. Now, Alhamdulillah, I am working in this workshop, covering my own expenses and also helping my family.”

Complaining about economic hardship, she added:“I live in a family of eight, and the responsibility for household expenses mainly falls on me and my father. By taking up carpet weaving, I have been able to contribute to improving our family's economic situation. I am happy that I have not only learned a profession but also earn an income through it. This work has also saved me from unemployment and feelings of depression.”

She called for greater support from the government and aid organisations, adding:“If the government creates more job opportunities for women, we can further develop our skills, increase production and introduce the carpets we weave to global markets so that this local art and industry can grow and gain wider recognition.”

Shaista, another woman working in the tailoring section of the workshop, told Pajhwok she has been working there for the past year.

“I am happy that this workshop has provided me with an opportunity. I learn new things and also contribute to my family's economy through the salary I receive,” she said.

She described the establishment of the workshop as effective in addressing women's unemployment and strengthening family economies.

“During this time, I have learned many skills such as cutting, measuring and stitching. I hope that one day I will own an independent workshop of my own,” she added.

Zainab, another trainee in the tailoring section, said:“This place is not only about work; we also learn skills here. Many women who join as beginners become fully professional after some time.”

According to her, the workshop is the only source of income for many women's families. She also called for further support.

Meanwhile, Latifa Sarwarzada, head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce in Jawzjan, said that in recent years tailoring and carpet-weaving workshops have increased across the city and districts of the province, which she described as a positive step towards strengthening family economies and increasing women's participation in society.

She said there are around 200 workshops in Jawzjan province, of which 100 are registered with the Women's Chamber of Commerce, employing about 3,500 women in sectors such as tailoring, carpet weaving, agriculture, livestock and cooking.

hz/sa