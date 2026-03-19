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TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Claims Sixth Consecutive Victory and Double Podium at Safari Rally Kenya
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Dubai, UAE – 18 March 2026: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) secured a double-podium finish at Safari Rally Kenya, with Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston claiming victory in the No. 18 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 to extend the team’s unbeaten run at the iconic African event. They were joined on the podium by Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen, who finished third in the No. 5 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1.
Following the season’s fourth round, Toyota leads the manufacturers’ championship by 43 points, while TGR-WRT drivers continue to occupy the top three positions in the drivers’ standings. The result also marks the team’s sixth Safari Rally victory since the event returned to the championship calendar in 2021 and a record-extending 14th triumph for the manufacturer at the iconic African rally.
Akio Toyoda, TGR-WRT Chairman, commented: “I have always hoped that a ‘Japanese rally driver who can win on the world stage’ would one day become an inspiration for children in Japan. When there is someone to look up to, children and young people strive to surpass them. Kids and youngsters who work hard to surpass Takamoto will raise the level of motorsports in Japan. This victory has become a truly great gift to those young people in Japan. Thank you, Takamoto! I want Takamoto to become an even greater source of admiration, and we can expect another show at Rally Japan!”
Toyoda added: “On the other hand, we put our other crews through a tough rally. We can learn from this experience at the Safari and use it to get everyone back on the podium together next time. I am confident that the team will make it happen.”
Katsuta is now the second Japanese driver to win a WRC round after Kenjiro Shinozuka’s victories on African soil at Rallye Cote d’Ivoire in 1991 and 1992. He is also the second Japanese driver to win the Safari following Yoshio Fujimoto’s triumph with Toyota in 1995 when the event was held as a round of the 2-Litre World Rally Cup.
Katsuta arrived at this year’s edition following a strong run at Rally Sweden, where he battled for victory and finished second. The Japanese driver made a promising start and remained in close contention during the early stages of the event.
Maintaining a measured and consistent approach across the demanding Kenyan stages, Katsuta gradually climbed the order as conditions tested crews and machinery alike. He moved into the overall lead as the rally progressed and continued to extend his advantage before carefully managing the final stages to secure victory by 27.4 seconds alongside co-driver Johnston.
Pajari and Salminen also delivered a determined performance across the challenging stages. After losing time earlier in the rally, the duo responded with strong pace, including a stage victory later in the event, and worked their way back up the leaderboard to secure third place. The result marks Pajari’s second consecutive podium finish and his third in five championship appearances with the team.
Over the years, Toyota has been participating in many different forms of motorsports, including Formula One, the World Endurance Championship (WEC), and the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race. Toyota’s participation in these events was overseen by separate entities within the company until April 2015, when Toyota established TGR, to consolidate all of its motorsports activities under one in-house brand. Representing Toyota’s belief that ‘the roads build the people, and the people build the cars,’ TGR highlights the role of motorsports as a fundamental pillar of Toyota’s commitment to making ‘ever-better’ cars. Harnessing years of experience gained under the extreme conditions of various motorsports events, TGR aims to forge new technologies and solutions that bring the freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone.
Round five of the 2026 FIA WRC is Croatia Rally (April 9-12), returning to the championship after a one-year absence with a new base in the coastal city of Rijeka. Held on challenging asphalt roads, the rally features a mix of fast and technical sections along with constantly changing surface conditions and grip levels.
Following the season’s fourth round, Toyota leads the manufacturers’ championship by 43 points, while TGR-WRT drivers continue to occupy the top three positions in the drivers’ standings. The result also marks the team’s sixth Safari Rally victory since the event returned to the championship calendar in 2021 and a record-extending 14th triumph for the manufacturer at the iconic African rally.
Akio Toyoda, TGR-WRT Chairman, commented: “I have always hoped that a ‘Japanese rally driver who can win on the world stage’ would one day become an inspiration for children in Japan. When there is someone to look up to, children and young people strive to surpass them. Kids and youngsters who work hard to surpass Takamoto will raise the level of motorsports in Japan. This victory has become a truly great gift to those young people in Japan. Thank you, Takamoto! I want Takamoto to become an even greater source of admiration, and we can expect another show at Rally Japan!”
Toyoda added: “On the other hand, we put our other crews through a tough rally. We can learn from this experience at the Safari and use it to get everyone back on the podium together next time. I am confident that the team will make it happen.”
Katsuta is now the second Japanese driver to win a WRC round after Kenjiro Shinozuka’s victories on African soil at Rallye Cote d’Ivoire in 1991 and 1992. He is also the second Japanese driver to win the Safari following Yoshio Fujimoto’s triumph with Toyota in 1995 when the event was held as a round of the 2-Litre World Rally Cup.
Katsuta arrived at this year’s edition following a strong run at Rally Sweden, where he battled for victory and finished second. The Japanese driver made a promising start and remained in close contention during the early stages of the event.
Maintaining a measured and consistent approach across the demanding Kenyan stages, Katsuta gradually climbed the order as conditions tested crews and machinery alike. He moved into the overall lead as the rally progressed and continued to extend his advantage before carefully managing the final stages to secure victory by 27.4 seconds alongside co-driver Johnston.
Pajari and Salminen also delivered a determined performance across the challenging stages. After losing time earlier in the rally, the duo responded with strong pace, including a stage victory later in the event, and worked their way back up the leaderboard to secure third place. The result marks Pajari’s second consecutive podium finish and his third in five championship appearances with the team.
Over the years, Toyota has been participating in many different forms of motorsports, including Formula One, the World Endurance Championship (WEC), and the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race. Toyota’s participation in these events was overseen by separate entities within the company until April 2015, when Toyota established TGR, to consolidate all of its motorsports activities under one in-house brand. Representing Toyota’s belief that ‘the roads build the people, and the people build the cars,’ TGR highlights the role of motorsports as a fundamental pillar of Toyota’s commitment to making ‘ever-better’ cars. Harnessing years of experience gained under the extreme conditions of various motorsports events, TGR aims to forge new technologies and solutions that bring the freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone.
Round five of the 2026 FIA WRC is Croatia Rally (April 9-12), returning to the championship after a one-year absence with a new base in the coastal city of Rijeka. Held on challenging asphalt roads, the rally features a mix of fast and technical sections along with constantly changing surface conditions and grip levels.
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