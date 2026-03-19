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Turkish Foreign Minister Participates in Regional Meeting in Riyadh
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated on Thursday in a high-level meeting in Riyadh, hosted by Saudi Arabia to discuss the latest developments across the Middle East, according to reports from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The ministry noted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Fidan attended the discussions held in the Saudi capital alongside other regional representatives.
Officials said the meeting focused on assessing recent geopolitical developments, security concerns, and potential cooperative measures among regional nations.
At this time, no additional details have been released regarding specific outcomes, agreements, or decisions resulting from the gathering, leaving the broader implications for regional diplomacy unclear.
The ministry noted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Fidan attended the discussions held in the Saudi capital alongside other regional representatives.
Officials said the meeting focused on assessing recent geopolitical developments, security concerns, and potential cooperative measures among regional nations.
At this time, no additional details have been released regarding specific outcomes, agreements, or decisions resulting from the gathering, leaving the broader implications for regional diplomacy unclear.
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