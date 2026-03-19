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Vatican Urges US, Israel to Halt Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) A senior Vatican official on Wednesday urged the United States and Israel to bring the ongoing Middle East conflict to an end.
Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters that he plans to tell US President Donald Trump “to put an end to it as soon as possible, because the real danger is that an escalation is just around the corner. I would say: leave Lebanon alone,” according to reports.
He emphasized that the same message should be conveyed to Israel, urging them to “resolve any problems that may exist—or that they believe exist—through the peaceful paths of diplomacy and dialogue.”
The conflict intensified after joint strikes by Israel and the US on Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces. These retaliatory strikes have reportedly led to casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters that he plans to tell US President Donald Trump “to put an end to it as soon as possible, because the real danger is that an escalation is just around the corner. I would say: leave Lebanon alone,” according to reports.
He emphasized that the same message should be conveyed to Israel, urging them to “resolve any problems that may exist—or that they believe exist—through the peaceful paths of diplomacy and dialogue.”
The conflict intensified after joint strikes by Israel and the US on Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces. These retaliatory strikes have reportedly led to casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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