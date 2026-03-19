403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FBI Probes Ex-Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent for Alleged Leaks
(MENAFN) Joe Kent, who stepped down on Tuesday as head of the National Counterterrorism Center, has reportedly been the focus of an FBI investigation over alleged disclosures of classified material.
Officials within the administration had long considered Kent a “known leaker” and had prevented him from attending presidential briefings, according to reports.
He is believed to have shared sensitive information with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and at least one additional podcast host. The FBI is also reportedly scrutinizing leaks concerning intelligence on Iran and Israel.
Kent has not issued any statements in response to inquiries, as stated by reports.
A veteran of 20 years in the US Army Special Forces and a former CIA paramilitary officer, Kent told Carlson on Wednesday that “Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States” and criticized pro-Israel lobbyists and think tanks, asserting they were obstructing diplomatic progress by altering Washington’s red line on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Officials within the administration had long considered Kent a “known leaker” and had prevented him from attending presidential briefings, according to reports.
He is believed to have shared sensitive information with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and at least one additional podcast host. The FBI is also reportedly scrutinizing leaks concerning intelligence on Iran and Israel.
Kent has not issued any statements in response to inquiries, as stated by reports.
A veteran of 20 years in the US Army Special Forces and a former CIA paramilitary officer, Kent told Carlson on Wednesday that “Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States” and criticized pro-Israel lobbyists and think tanks, asserting they were obstructing diplomatic progress by altering Washington’s red line on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment