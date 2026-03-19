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Turkey’s FM Holds Talks with Saudi, Jordanian Officials in Riyadh
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss regional developments, according to diplomatic sources.
Fidan held the bilateral meetings on the sidelines of a larger gathering in Riyadh focused on addressing recent tensions in the Middle East. No further details were released about the discussions.
The Turkish foreign minister is attending a high-level regional meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia, which brings together key Middle Eastern and Asian nations to address escalating instability amid the ongoing Iran-centered conflict. Participating countries include Azerbaijan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Syria, and Jordan.
The meetings come amid heightened regional instability following the joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes targeting multiple countries across the region.
Fidan held the bilateral meetings on the sidelines of a larger gathering in Riyadh focused on addressing recent tensions in the Middle East. No further details were released about the discussions.
The Turkish foreign minister is attending a high-level regional meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia, which brings together key Middle Eastern and Asian nations to address escalating instability amid the ongoing Iran-centered conflict. Participating countries include Azerbaijan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Syria, and Jordan.
The meetings come amid heightened regional instability following the joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes targeting multiple countries across the region.
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