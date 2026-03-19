Automotive Lighting Market To Register 5%+ CAGR By 2031 Supported By Advanced Lighting Technologies And Regulatory Push, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automotive Lighting Market projected to reach USD 32.98 billion by 2031, driven by rapid LED adoption, rising vehicle production, and increasing focus on advanced safety technologies, with Asia-Pacific leading demand.

Hyderabad, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest published report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive lighting m arket size USD 25.7 billion in 2026 to USD 32.98 billion by 2031, advancing at a 5.12% CAGR, up from USD 24.45 billion in 2025. This growth is being fuelled by tighter energy-efficiency norms, rapid adoption of LED technologies, and increasing demand for intelligent, customizable lighting systems. Automakers are steadily replacing traditional halogen units with advanced LED, OLED, and laser solutions that offer better efficiency and enhanced functionality. The expansion of electric vehicles further amplifies the need for energy-saving components, while approvals for adaptive lighting features are boosting premium adoption. Additionally, collaborations between lighting and semiconductor companies are accelerating innovation in digital and ADAS-enabled lighting. While Asia-Pacific continues to lead production, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as high-growth regions.

Automotive Lighting Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Growing demand for smart cockpit features and immersive in-cabin ambient experiences

Modern vehicle interiors are evolving into immersive environments, using dense RGB LED setups to create mood-enhancing cabin experiences that align with infotainment systems. Advanced lighting solutions, such as high-resolution projection systems, are also being used to improve driver awareness by displaying visual cues on the road. At the same time, improved calibration techniques are helping achieve better color consistency and smoother lighting effects, eliminating uneven brightness in premium dashboards.

Increasing regulatory push and industry shift toward higher LED adoption rates

Governments across major regions are moving away from high-energy lighting technologies to support emission reduction goals, accelerating the shift toward LED solutions in vehicles. Regulatory updates are also enabling the use of advanced lighting features like adaptive beams, encouraging wider adoption. At the same time, global standards are becoming more aligned, making it easier for manufacturers to introduce next-generation lighting systems across different markets.

Automotive Lighting Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the Automotive Lighting Market, supported by its strong manufacturing base and the presence of major automotive suppliers. Companies across China and other regional hubs are expanding exports of advanced LED systems, while growing demand for smart lighting and the rise of two-wheelers in markets like India are further boosting adoption.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as high-growth regions, driven by increasing investments in electric mobility and evolving safety regulations. Governments are aligning standards with global benchmarks and encouraging the use of energy-efficient lighting, prompting automakers to adopt advanced technologies and meet stricter compliance requirements

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says,“Automotive lighting demand is evolving with ongoing vehicle electrification and increasing integration of advanced lighting systems across segments. Mordor Intelligence's structured validation of industry inputs and consistent analytical approach provide a more dependable perspective than fragmented or assumption-led market assessments.”



Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation Insights

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

By Application

Exterior

Interior



By Technology

Halogen

Xenon / HID

LED

Laser

OLED



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

Valeo SE

Forvia-HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd

Tungsram Group

Hyundai Mobis Co.

Lumax Industries Ltd

ams-OSRAM AG

ZKW Group GmbH

SL Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Lear Corporation

Bosch Mobility Lighting Modules

LG Innotek Co.

Panasonic Automotive Lighting

Seoul Semiconductor Co.

Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Luxury Car Market: The luxury car market is projected to grow from USD 603.29 billion in 2026 to USD 817.94 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.28%, driven by growing demand for premium vehicles, increasing electrification in the luxury segment, and rising consumer preference for advanced features, comfort, and high-performance mobility solutions.

The electric vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 0.75 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.30 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.68%, driven by accelerating electrification trends, supportive government policies, advancements in battery technology, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Car Rental Market: The car rental market is projected to grow from USD 169.36 billion in 2026 to USD 277.28 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.36%, driven by rising travel demand, increasing urban mobility needs, and growing adoption of digital booking platforms and flexible rental services.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.





CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...