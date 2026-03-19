Isopropyl Alcohol Market To Hit USD 4.70 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Demand In Pharmaceuticals And Industrial Cleaning Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Isopropyl Alcohol Market is growing steadily as demand rises across pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cleaning applications, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 0.64 billion in 2025 to USD 1.11 billion by 2035.

Austin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size is valued at USD 2.97 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.70 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2026 to 2035.

It is anticipated that rising usage in personal care, industrial cleaning, and medicinal applications would boost market demand and allow for steady expansion in the future.









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The U.S. Isopropyl Alcohol Market is projected to grow from USD 0.64 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.11 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.63%.

Growth is being fueled by increased demand for disinfectants, pharmaceuticals and high-purity solvents, coupled with modern production facilities and growing health-consciousness in healthcare and industrial applications.

Growing Demand for Disinfectants and Sanitizers Across Healthcare Industry to Augment Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the isopropyl alcohol market is the rising demand for sanitizers and disinfectants in the industrial and healthcare sectors. IPA use has been fueled by the pandemic's impact on hygiene awareness as well as the growth of pharmaceutical and cleaning product manufacturing. Growth has been aided by family hygienic practices, industrial surface cleaning, and hospital sanitation regulations. Additionally, regulatory-focused infection control and workplace safety have significantly increased market demand.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Grade

Industrial Grade held the largest market share of 47.36% in 2025 as it is used as a solvent and cleaning agent in paints, coatings and industrial processes for manufacturing. Pharmaceutical Grade is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.16% during 2026–2035 as demand shot up for sanitizer and disinfectant during the pandemic.

By Production Process

Indirect Hydration dominated with a 58.67% share in 2025 owing to its widespread industrial adoption, bringing with it infrastructure and high-purity IPA production capability. Direct Hydration is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period owing to technological advancements and sustainability benefits especially in countries that have increasing petrochemical production.

By Application

Solvent accounted for the highest market share of 35.82% in 2025 due to the solvency of paints, coatings, inks and chemical formulations has been significantly improved with the critical application. Disinfectant is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.27% during 2026–2035 owing to rise in hygiene consciousness and implementation of huge sanitation projects.

By End Use Industry

Pharmaceuticals held the largest share of 32.41% in 2025 owing to its necessity in sterilization, drug making and laboratories cleaning. Cosmetics & Personal Care is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.33% during 2026–2035 due to the immediate high demand of IPA found in fragrances, lotions and cleaners.

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Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol Market dominated the landscape, accounting for a 41.92% share in 2025. The regional leadership is orchestrated by rampant industrialization and robust demand emanating from pharmaceuticals, electronics, and chemicals manufacturing in countries including Japan, China, and India.

The North America Isopropyl Alcohol Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.71% during 2026–2035. Growth is primarily fueled by the increasing requirement of disinfectants, sanitizers, and high-purity solvents in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

Key Players:



Exxon Mobil Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tokuyama Corporation

BASF SE

Sasol Limited

LCY Chemical Corp.

Eastman Chemical Company

Ecolab Inc.

ISU Chemical Co., Ltd.

Deepak Nitrite Limited

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Corp.

Suzhou Upline Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Denoir Technology Co., Ltd. Kellin Chemical

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, ExxonMobil launched a new chemical complex in Huizhou, China, boosting production of ethylene and advanced performance chemicals. The facility strengthens its presence and supports growing demand for high-purity isopropyl alcohol and downstream derivatives.

In May 2025, Dow introduced its Decarbia low-carbon silicone elastomer blends and expanded its personal-care portfolio at NYSCC Suppliers' Day, marking a major step toward sustainability and innovative material solutions for industrial and pharmaceutical-grade IPA applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Manufacturing Performance Indicators – helps you understand global production capacity, feedstock conversion efficiency, energy consumption, and yield performance across large-scale operations.

Consumption & Utilization Metrics – helps you analyze global consumption volume, industrial usage rates, throughput efficiency, and demand fluctuation trends across key applications.

Supply Chain & Logistics Analysis – helps you identify inventory turnover, global trade flows, transportation cost ratios, and lead times impacting overall supply efficiency.

Quality & Purity Benchmarks – helps you evaluate product purity levels, contaminant thresholds, and consistency standards required for industrial and pharmaceutical applications. Safety & Storage Performance Metrics – helps you assess storage stability, flash point, and volatility characteristics critical for handling, transportation, and regulatory compliance.

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