First Day Of Chaitra Navratri Celebrated In Temples Across India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Devotees gathered in large numbers on Thursday at prominent temples across the country to celebrate the first day of the Chaitra Navratri festival which is dedicated to the worship of 'Maa Shailputri'.

The nine-day festival is significant for the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year. The festival will conclude with Ram Navami.

In Varanasi's Durgakund, devotees thronged the temples to worship 'Mata Shailputri' and 'Mata Kushmanda'.

Reflecting on the devotion of people to celebrate the festival, a devotee at a temple in Varanasi, said, "At the temple, there is a huge crowd. Lines start forming as early as 3 AM".

Another devotee added, "We had to wait in the queue for an hour but it didn't feel like that. Once inside, there's a completely different vibe that one experiences."

Maharashtra's Virar witnessed a rush of devotees at the famous Jivdani Devi Temple. Heavy security arrangements were made to manage the rush at the temple.

Speaking to IANS, Chief Priest of Jivdani Devi Temple, Pramod Rasal, said, "These nine days are celebrated from 'Gudi Padwa' till 'Ram Navami', attracting millions of devotees from across the world who come to fulfill their vows. The temple authorities make sure to take care of devotees, providing them with tea, water. If somebody falls ill, say after climbing stairs, or has other health issues, we also take care of them. The police personnel take care of the security."

In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, people marked the auspicious occasion of 'Chaitra Shukla Pratipada' and 'Gudi Padwa' by visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.

A priest at a temple in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, told IANS, "Devotees are visiting the Mata temple. Today, on the first day of Navratri, 'Mata Shailputri' will be seen in her divine form. Every year, a large number of people come to Devas during Navratri. Devotees come with deep faith and devotion."

In Agar Malwa district of the state, devotees visited the famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda town to seek blessings on the first day of the festival. A devotee said, "We arrived at the temple last night. We come here every year, and we visit this place and perform 'havan' as it gives us peace of mind."

At Datia in Madhya Pradesh, devotees gathered to seek blessings at a renowed Tantric Shakti Peeth, 'Shri Pitambara Peeth'.

A priest at a temple in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, said, "During this Navratri festival, people perform rituals and prayers, seeking blessings from the Goddess for the fulfillment of their wishes."

A devotee added, "The temple is truly magnificent. 'Maa Sharda' looks extremely beautiful, especially during Navratri when she is adorned with elaborate decorations. After having her darshan, one feels a deep sense of pride and spiritual satisfaction."

Enthusiasm among devotees to celebrate the Chaitra Navratri festival was also seen in Punjab.

In Patiala, devotees waited in queues at various temples to offer prayers on the first day of the nine-day long festival.

A priest of Durgiana Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, told IANS, "Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the spring season and also heralds the Hindu New Year in our ancient 'Sanatan' culture. According to mythology, Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on this day, which is why we celebrate the New Year and commence the nine-day worship of Mata today."

Devotees also gathered at temples in other parts of the country like Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and Patna in Bihar to offer prayers to Mata Shailputri.