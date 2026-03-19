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Projectile Strike Kills Four Women in West Bank Salon
(MENAFN) Late on Wednesday, four Palestinian women lost their lives and six others were wounded after fragments from a projectile hit a beauty salon in the occupied West Bank.
According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, emergency teams evacuated the deceased and the injured, transferring them to a nearby medical facility.
Initial reports, citing security officials in the West Bank, indicated that the source of the projectile remains unknown. Specialists are expected to inspect the debris to determine its origin.
The Israeli military released a statement asserting that the blast resulted from an Iranian cluster munition that landed in the vicinity during a recent exchange of fire between Israel and Iran. The statement further noted that additional cluster submunitions had also fallen in surrounding areas.
Palestinian authorities have yet to verify this claim, and no independent confirmation has been established.
Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa stated that missile debris had fallen across multiple sites within Hebron province.
An Anadolu correspondent reported hearing powerful explosions shortly after warning sirens were triggered, coinciding with an announcement from Israel’s Home Front Command that missiles had been fired from Iran.
Tensions across the Middle East have sharply escalated since Israel and the United States initiated a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28. The ongoing conflict has reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, emergency teams evacuated the deceased and the injured, transferring them to a nearby medical facility.
Initial reports, citing security officials in the West Bank, indicated that the source of the projectile remains unknown. Specialists are expected to inspect the debris to determine its origin.
The Israeli military released a statement asserting that the blast resulted from an Iranian cluster munition that landed in the vicinity during a recent exchange of fire between Israel and Iran. The statement further noted that additional cluster submunitions had also fallen in surrounding areas.
Palestinian authorities have yet to verify this claim, and no independent confirmation has been established.
Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa stated that missile debris had fallen across multiple sites within Hebron province.
An Anadolu correspondent reported hearing powerful explosions shortly after warning sirens were triggered, coinciding with an announcement from Israel’s Home Front Command that missiles had been fired from Iran.
Tensions across the Middle East have sharply escalated since Israel and the United States initiated a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28. The ongoing conflict has reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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