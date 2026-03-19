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Former Counterterrorism Chief Faces Investigation
(MENAFN) Joe Kent, who stepped down on Tuesday from his role as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, had reportedly been the subject of an FBI inquiry over suspicions that he disclosed classified material, a news agency revealed on Wednesday.
According to sources cited by Axios, officials within the administration had for some time described Kent as a “known leaker” and had excluded him from attending presidential briefings due to those concerns.
He was believed to have shared sensitive details with conservative analyst Tucker Carlson as well as at least one additional podcast host. One source further indicated that the FBI is reviewing leaked intelligence connected to Iran and Israel.
Kent declined to provide any statement in response to inquiries, the news agency noted.
With two decades of experience as a US Army Special Forces member and prior service as a CIA paramilitary operative, Kent appeared on Carlson’s program Wednesday, asserting that Iran did not represent an immediate danger to the United States. He also criticized pro-Israel lobbying groups and policy institutes, accusing them of weakening diplomatic initiatives by altering Washington’s red line regarding Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
According to sources cited by Axios, officials within the administration had for some time described Kent as a “known leaker” and had excluded him from attending presidential briefings due to those concerns.
He was believed to have shared sensitive details with conservative analyst Tucker Carlson as well as at least one additional podcast host. One source further indicated that the FBI is reviewing leaked intelligence connected to Iran and Israel.
Kent declined to provide any statement in response to inquiries, the news agency noted.
With two decades of experience as a US Army Special Forces member and prior service as a CIA paramilitary operative, Kent appeared on Carlson’s program Wednesday, asserting that Iran did not represent an immediate danger to the United States. He also criticized pro-Israel lobbying groups and policy institutes, accusing them of weakening diplomatic initiatives by altering Washington’s red line regarding Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
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