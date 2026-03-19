Indigenous Communities Gain New Access To Global Carbon Markets Through KMGBF-Aligned Initiative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Satoyama Mace Initiative (SMI) today announced a global Indigenous Partnership Invitation, calling on Indigenous communities worldwide to collaborate in a new generation of nature-based carbon programs aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF). The initiative seeks to strengthen Indigenous stewardship of Socio-Ecological Production Landscapes and Seascapes (SEPLS) by linking traditional ecological knowledge with international carbon markets, creating sustainable economic pathways while preserving biodiversity and cultural integrity.

Recognizing Indigenous Peoples as Leaders of Climate and Biodiversity Solutions

For generations, Indigenous peoples have safeguarded forests, wetlands, mangroves, rivers, grasslands, and traditional agricultural systems. Their knowledge, practices, and governance systems have sustained ecological balance and biodiversity across diverse landscapes. The Satoyama Mace Initiative emphasizes that Indigenous communities are not merely stakeholders, but primary stewards and leaders in global climate and biodiversity solutions.

“Indigenous knowledge systems have long delivered what the world now calls nature-based solutions,” an Prof. Yen-Hsun Su stated.“This initiative is about recognizing that leadership and ensuring it is supported-not replaced-by carbon finance.”

Addressing Structural Barriers in Community-Based Carbon Projects

Despite their critical role, many Indigenous communities face significant challenges in accessing carbon finance mechanisms. Community-based carbon projects often encounter three major barriers:

1. High initial development costs

2. High costs associated with MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) technologies and data systems

3. Limited access to international carbon markets

These barriers have historically prevented Indigenous communities from fully participating in global climate finance systems.

To address these challenges, SMI introduces an innovative deferred-cost participation model, designed to reduce financial risk and enable equitable access.

KMGBF-Aligned Carbon Methodologies: Integrating Climate and Biodiversity

At the core of the initiative are KMGBF-aligned carbon mitigation methodologies, which integrate greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and removal strategies with biodiversity conservation objectives.

These methodologies support the development of GHG programs that:

1. Enhance ecosystem resilience

2. Protect biodiversity

3. Maintain cultural landscapes

4. Generate measurable climate benefits

By aligning with the KMGBF, the initiative ensures that carbon projects contribute not only to climate mitigation but also to global biodiversity targets.

Comprehensive Support for Indigenous-Led Carbon Projects

Through the Satoyama Mace Initiative platform, participating communities receive technical and institutional support across the full project lifecycle, including:

1. Carbon baseline assessments

2. Ecological monitoring using satellite and AI-based systems

3. Project design, documentation, and implementation guidance

4. MRV system development in accordance with international standards

Access to international carbon trading platforms

Carbon credits generated under the SMI framework can be listed and traded on leading global exchanges such as AirCarbon Exchange and Climate Impact X. These platforms enable communities to convert long-term ecosystem stewardship into sustainable financial flows, supporting both livelihoods and conservation efforts.

Deferred Cost Model: Removing Financial Barriers to Entry

A key innovation of the initiative is its deferred cost structure, which allows Indigenous communities to participate without significant upfront investment.

Under this model:

1. Carbon credit issuance fees are deferred until the first carbon revenue cycle

2. MRV technical service costs, including satellite monitoring, AI assessments, and baseline evaluations, are also deferred

This approach ensures that communities can engage in carbon programs without incurring immediate financial burdens, addressing one of the most significant barriers to participation.

Ensuring Equity: FPIC and Institutional Legitimacy

All partnerships under the Satoyama Mace Initiative strictly adhere to the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), ensuring that Indigenous communities retain full authority over decisions affecting their lands, resources, and cultural systems. Participation in the initiative is designed to strengthen Indigenous governance, not diminish it.

To further ensure transparency, credibility, and alignment with international standards, partnerships are pursued in coordination with recognized institutions. Support or recommendation from relevant UN organizations and local or national governments is an important component of the partnership process.

Revenue Sharing and Long-Term Community Benefits

The initiative is structured to deliver tangible economic benefits to participating communities while maintaining ecological integrity.

Participating Indigenous communities may receive 40%–60% of carbon revenue, which can support:

1. Community development and livelihoods

2. Biodiversity conservation initiatives

3. Cultural preservation and knowledge transmission

Climate resilience and adaptation strategies

By linking conservation outcomes with financial incentives, the initiative aims to create a self-sustaining model of ecosystem stewardship.

Who Can Participate

The Satoyama Mace Initiative invites Indigenous communities worldwide that manage:

Forest ecosystems / Mangrove landscapes / Wetlands / Grasslands /Traditional agricultural systems

Eligible communities should have governance structures capable of collective decision-making and a demonstrated connection to their landscapes.

How to Begin the Dialogue (global-indigenous-carbon-partnership-pro )

Indigenous communities interested in exploring collaboration are invited to initiate dialogue by submitting:

1. A brief description of the community

2. Approximate land area and landscape type

3. Overview of traditional land management practices

4. Communities may also submit an Indigenous Partnership Application Form, including governance structures and relevant recommendations.

Following submission, the SMI team will engage in dialogue in coordination with relevant UN organizations and government partners to explore potential collaboration pathways.

A Global Call for Partnership

The Satoyama Mace Initiative represents a new approach to climate finance-one that places Indigenous peoples at the center of ecosystem stewardship, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development. By integrating traditional knowledge systems with international carbon markets, the initiative seeks to build a future where environmental protection and community well-being are mutually reinforcing.

“Indigenous peoples are among the most effective stewards of the Earth's ecosystems,” Prof. Shue-Mei Wang added.“Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that their leadership is recognized, supported, and fairly rewarded in the global transition to a sustainable economy.”

About the Satoyama Mace Initiative ( )

The Satoyama Mace Initiative is a global platform dedicated to advancing carbon mitigation through Socio-Ecological Production Landscapes and Seascapes (SEPLS). By aligning with international frameworks such as the KMGBF, the initiative integrates biodiversity conservation, climate action, and sustainable economic development into a unified, community-centered carbon economy model.