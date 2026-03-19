Boomi, A 12X Leader, Positioned Highest For Ability To Execute In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Integration Plat...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--BoomiTM, the data activation company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). This marks theBoomi has been named a Leader– the longest recognized vendor in the report's history.

Boomi attributes its continued industry recognition to its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and ecosystem growth. Over the past year, Boomi has accelerated its investments in integration and automation, APIM, agent management, and data management to help enterprises transform fragmented systems and data into orchestrated processes and governed agentic workflows.

Recent innovations include:

Boomi Data Integration and MFT - The acquisition of Rivery, now Boomi Data Integration, enhanced real-time data ingestion and analytics-ready pipelines, enabling customers to unify operational and analytical data at scale. Boomi's acquisition of Thru, Inc. added enterprise-grade managed file transfer (MFT) capabilities, supporting secure, high-volume workloads - an expansion that has increased customer adoption by more than 270% following the acquisition. Additional innovations - including change data capture (CDC) ingestion for SAP - further expanded Boomi's ability to support complex enterprise environments and modernization initiatives. API Management and MCP Support - Boomi introduced comprehensive API management to help organizations securely expose, manage, and scale APIs alongside integrations and AI workflows. Boomi also broadened support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable more secure, agent-ready access to enterprise APIs, integrations, and data. Boomi Agentstudio – Since its launch, Boomi Agentstudio, Boomi's agent management platform (AMP), has seen rapid enterprise adoption as organizations scale agentic AI with built-in governance. More than 75,000 agents are now deployed in production, and partners have published hundreds of reusable agentic workflow assets through the Boomi Marketplace, accelerating time to value across real-world use cases. Context Grounded Agents With Boomi Meta Hub - Establish a shared source of truth. Meta Hub builds on Boomi's proven foundation in master data management and enterprise connectivity, extending trusted data context across the entire AI ecosystem with a central system of record. By aligning data standards across the enterprise, Meta Hub ensures that AI agents and humans operate on consistent, trusted business logic rather than fragmented interpretations of data.

Customer and Partner Momentum Accelerates

With more than 30,000 customers globally, Boomi continues to serve as the trusted data activation partner for enterprises across industries, including customers like Tropicana, Toyota Australia, BNP Paribas, Chevron Federal Credit Union, and Moderna, who rely on Boomi to connect and automate their business-critical applications and data.

Boomi continues to expand its global partner ecosystem, strengthening alliances with leading global system integrators (GSIs), independent software vendors (ISVs) while deepening strategic collaborations with established technology and services providers. Partnerships with AWS, ServiceNow, DXC, EY, and more are supporting enterprise adoption of agentic AI initiatives and helping customers drive measurable business outcomes.

A Leader in Data Activation

“As organizations accelerate their shift to becoming AI-driven enterprises, data activation has emerged as a strategic imperative,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi.“Our continued recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS - and being positioned highest for Ability to Execute - in our opinion, reinforces that Boomi is not just keeping pace with the market, we're defining it. We believe being recognized for the 12th consecutive year reflects the consistency of our innovation, the strength of our platform, and the measurable outcomes we deliver for customers worldwide.”

View the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS here.

Additional Resources

See why Boomi was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS here Learn more about the Boomi Enterprise Platform Follow Boomi on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Integration Platform as a Service, Andrew Humphreys, Keith Guttridge, Allan Wilkins, Shrey Pasricha, March 16, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company, brings data to life by integrating and governing it to power everything from AI to BI. The Boomi Enterprise Platform puts data in motion, uniting data readiness, integration and automation, and agent management in one comprehensive solution. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers and supported by a global network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation - helping organizations of all sizes move faster, operate smarter, and innovate at scale. Discover more at boomi.

© 2026 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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