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Azizi Developments Concludes Ramadan Program with Distribution of Over 34,000 Meals
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 March 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has concluded its Ramadan program with the distribution of over 34,000 meal boxes to workers across 27 labor camps, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to community welfare and impactful CSR initiatives.
Additionally, the company welcomed more than 25,000 guests to its nightly Suhoor evenings at Meydan Hotel since 18 February, drawing between 800 and 1,000 attendees each night, including brokers, investors, and homeowners. Extending this spirit internally, the developer also hosted an Iftar for over 2,500 team members at Grand Hyatt Dubai, bringing together construction crews, engineers, sales teams, and corporate staff for one of the company’s largest employee gatherings of the year.
Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Ramadan remains an important time for us to give back. This initiative, coinciding with the holy month, reflects our appreciation for our workforce, whose efforts bring our vision to life.”
The effort reflects a broader approach to community investment that includes over AED 3.6 billion in endowment contributions for healthcare and education, AED 100 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, and six consecutive years of support for inclusion centers across the UAE.
Additionally, the company welcomed more than 25,000 guests to its nightly Suhoor evenings at Meydan Hotel since 18 February, drawing between 800 and 1,000 attendees each night, including brokers, investors, and homeowners. Extending this spirit internally, the developer also hosted an Iftar for over 2,500 team members at Grand Hyatt Dubai, bringing together construction crews, engineers, sales teams, and corporate staff for one of the company’s largest employee gatherings of the year.
Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Ramadan remains an important time for us to give back. This initiative, coinciding with the holy month, reflects our appreciation for our workforce, whose efforts bring our vision to life.”
The effort reflects a broader approach to community investment that includes over AED 3.6 billion in endowment contributions for healthcare and education, AED 100 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, and six consecutive years of support for inclusion centers across the UAE.
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