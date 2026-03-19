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Indus Towers Improves Hygiene Infrastructure for Girls Across Government Schools in Meghalaya
(MENAFN- Concept PR) Meghalaya, March 18, 2026 — Indus Towers, one of India’s largest telecom infrastructure companies, under its flagship CSR initiative Pragati, today inaugurated girls’ washroom facilities across 11 schools in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, strengthening sanitation infrastructure in schools.
The inauguration ceremony was held at Nehru Memorial HS School and was attended by Mr. Andrew L. Myrthong, BDO, Umsning C&RD Block and i/c Assistant Commissioner, Ri-bhoi. The event was also live-casted to six additional schools where the facilities have been developed.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Myrthong, said, “Providing proper sanitation facilities in schools is an important step toward ensuring that students, especially young girls, have a safe and comfortable environment for learning. Initiatives, such as these, strengthen basic infrastructure in our education system and support the overall wellbeing of students. We appreciate the contribution made by Indus Towers and its partners in supporting schools in the region.”
Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO – NESA, Indus Towers Ltd., said, “At Indus Towers, we believe that access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities is essential for the dignity, health, and confidence of young girls. Through our flagship CSR initiative, Pragati, we are committed to strengthening school infrastructure and addressing critical gaps that can impact girls’ education and wellbeing. This initiative reflects our continued efforts to work with community partners to create supportive learning environments and drive meaningful change in underserved regions.”
The project has been implemented by NEAID (Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development), which has been working closely with local schools and communities to support the development of improved sanitation facilities. Indus Towers has been working with community partners to expand access to sanitation facilities across India.
The inauguration ceremony was held at Nehru Memorial HS School and was attended by Mr. Andrew L. Myrthong, BDO, Umsning C&RD Block and i/c Assistant Commissioner, Ri-bhoi. The event was also live-casted to six additional schools where the facilities have been developed.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Myrthong, said, “Providing proper sanitation facilities in schools is an important step toward ensuring that students, especially young girls, have a safe and comfortable environment for learning. Initiatives, such as these, strengthen basic infrastructure in our education system and support the overall wellbeing of students. We appreciate the contribution made by Indus Towers and its partners in supporting schools in the region.”
Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO – NESA, Indus Towers Ltd., said, “At Indus Towers, we believe that access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities is essential for the dignity, health, and confidence of young girls. Through our flagship CSR initiative, Pragati, we are committed to strengthening school infrastructure and addressing critical gaps that can impact girls’ education and wellbeing. This initiative reflects our continued efforts to work with community partners to create supportive learning environments and drive meaningful change in underserved regions.”
The project has been implemented by NEAID (Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development), which has been working closely with local schools and communities to support the development of improved sanitation facilities. Indus Towers has been working with community partners to expand access to sanitation facilities across India.
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