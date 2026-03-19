Update Of North Atlantic Energies' 2026 Financial Calendar Timetable Of The Simplified Tender Offer On North Atlantic Energies Shares
| INVESTORS RELATIONSHIP CONTACT
Gildas Guillosseau ...
+33 1 70 48 73 40
| MEDIA CONTACT
Catherine Brun ...
+33 1 70 48 72 81
All information for shareholders is available in the section Actionnaires North Atlantic Energies - Northatlantic
ABOUT NORTH ATLANTIC
For nearly four decades, North Atlantic has been a market leader in the retail gas and convenience sector, as well as the residential, commercial, and wholesale fuel industries in Newfoundland and Labrador. Recently, through a joint venture with Suncor Energy, North Atlantic expanded its retail division into Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, through North Sun Energy. As managing partner, North Atlantic operates 110 fuel retail sites across all three provinces. North Atlantic has ambitious plans for future growth and development in strategic locations across the region.
Known for its expertise in acquiring and delivering exceptional products, North Atlantic caters to both domestic and industrial sectors while also serving global clients through their marine bunkering distribution channels.
North Atlantic is committed to strategic growth to deliver innovative and green energy solutions aligned with evolving global needs. By driving industry progress, North Atlantic is supporting new skills and new jobs for this dynamic landscape. North Atlantic remains committed to providing exceptional energy, fuel and convenience retail initiatives that enhance customer experience while fostering economic growth in the communities they serve in Canada and beyond.
ABOUT NORTH ATLANTIC ENERGIES
North Atlantic Energies is a key player in France's energy landscape, supporting the country's security of supply while contributing to the ongoing transformation of the sector.
Representing 20% of France's refining capacity, the company plays a vital role in the economy and in its regions.
North Atlantic Energies supplies the products essential to modern life and places its customers at the center of its priorities.CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS NORTH ATLANTIC FRANCE France: Brunswick Group –... Hugues Boëton: +33 6 79 99 27 15 Paul Priam: +33 6 84 39 09 89 Canada: Mark Duggan –... +1-709-687-3136 NORTH ATLANTIC ENERGIES CONTACTS INVESTORS RELATIONSHIP CONTACT Gildas Guillosseau... +33 1 70 48 73 40 MEDIA CONTACT Catherine Brun... +33 1 70 48 72 81
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