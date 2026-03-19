Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2026 Addressing Thermal Challenges In High-Density Computing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The data center liquid cooling market is dominated by a mix of global thermal management solution providers and specialized cooling infrastructure technology companies. Companies are focusing on advanced direct-to-chip cooling systems, immersion cooling technologies, high-efficiency coolant distribution units, and intelligent thermal monitoring platforms to strengthen market presence and meet rising high-performance computing demands. Emphasis on energy efficiency standards, sustainability targets, increasing rack power densities, and integration with smart data center management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving hyperscale and edge data center ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

. According to our research, Vertiv Group Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The thermal management solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the data center liquid cooling market, provides a wide range of direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, coolant distribution units, rear-door heat exchangers, and integrated thermal management platforms that support high-density computing environments, hyperscale data centers, and AI-driven workloads.

Who Are The Major Players In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

Major companies operating in the data center liquid cooling market are Vertiv Group Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Stulz GmbH, Delta Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, 3M Company, Alfa Laval AB, Asetek A/S, International Business Machines Corporation, Submer Technologies SL, Munters Group AB, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., CoolIT Systems, Fujitsu Limited, Ebullient Inc., LiquidStack Holding B.V., Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Aspen Systems, Inc., Motivair Corporation, Iceotope Technologies Limited, KyotoCooling B.V., Midas Green Technologies LLC, Asperitas B.V., Chilldyne, Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

. The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and capital-intensive entry barriers, driven by stringent energy efficiency regulations, sustainability and carbon reduction targets, precision thermal engineering requirements, and the need for high reliability and performance in hyperscale, colocation, and AI-driven data center environments. Leading players such as Vertiv Group Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Stulz GmbH, Delta Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, 3M Company, Alfa Laval AB, Asetek A/S, and International Business Machines Corporation, hold notable market shares through diversified liquid cooling portfolios, advanced thermal management technologies, strategic partnerships with hyperscale operators, global service networks, and continuous innovation in direct-to-chip and immersion cooling solutions. As demand for high-density computing infrastructure, AI workloads, and energy-efficient data center operations grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

. Leading companies include:

o Vertiv Group Corporation (3%)

o Schneider Electric SE (2%)

o Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (2%)

o Stulz GmbH (2%)

o Delta Electronics, Inc. (2%)

o Mitsubishi Corporation (2%)

o 3M Company (2%)

o Alfa Laval AB (2%)

o Asetek A/S (1%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

. Major raw materials suppliers in the data center liquid cooling market include Dow Inc., 3M Company, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Solvay S.A., Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss A/S, SWEP International AB, SPX Flow Inc., API Heat Transfer Inc., Boyd Corporation, Chart Industries Inc., Mersen SA, Xylem Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Wilo SE, Modine Manufacturing Company, Lytron Inc., Kelvion Holding GmbH, Koch Heat Transfer Company, and Panduit Corp.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

. Major wholesalers or distributors in the data center liquid cooling market include Graybar Electric Company, Inc., WESCO International, Inc., Rexel Group, Sonepar Group, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., TD SYNNEX, CDW Corporation, Future Electronics, RS Group plc, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Black Box Corporation, Border States Electric, Rahi Systems, Electro Rent Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Panduit Corp.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

. Major end users in the data center liquid cooling market include Amazon, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Meta Platforms, Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., NTT Ltd., CyrusOne Inc., QTS Realty Trust, Inc., Switch, Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, GDS Holdings Limited, KDDI Corporation, OVHcloud SAS, Rackspace Technology, Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China Telecom Corporation Limited.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. Integrated liquid cooling systems with end-to-end lifecycle support are transforming the data center liquid cooling market by enhancing thermal efficiency, improving system reliability, and enabling comprehensive lifecycle management in AI and high-density computing environments.

. Example: In February 2025 Vertiv Holdings Co. launched its Vertiv Liquid Cooling Services offering for AI and high-density compute applications.

. Its integrated approach combining liquid cooling hardware with IT infrastructure, along with installation, maintenance, fluid management, spare parts access, and global service support, enhances operational efficiency, ensures higher system uptime, and strengthens long-term performance in AI and HPC data centers.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

. Direct Liquid Cooling Fluid Technologies Enhancing Thermal Efficiency In Data Centers

. OAT-Based Coolants Improving Corrosion Resistance And System Stability

. Two-Phase Direct-To-Chip Cooling Solutions Strengthening High-Density Thermal Management

. Scalable Coolant Distribution Platforms Optimizing Heat Dissipation And Infrastructure Flexibility

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