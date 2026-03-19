Ajay Devgn Marks Gudi Padwa With A Plate Of Traditional Puran Poli

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrated the festival of Gudi Padwa by sharing a glimpse of a festive delicacy, Puran Poli, a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy that is synonymous with the occasion.

Taking to his social media account, Ajay posted a picture of a plate of freshly prepared Puran Poli served with ghee and flavoured milk, arranged on a banana leaf placed on top of a wooden table.

The caption on the picture read,“Nothing says Gudi Padwa like a plate of Puran Poli.”

Talking about Gudi Padwa, the festival marks the Maharashtrian New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra and parts of western India.

The festival symbolises the arrival of spring, prosperity and new beginnings.

Traditional foods such as Puran Poli, a sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils, are made and are an integral part of the celebrations.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, the actor is married to actress Kajol, who has Maharashtrian roots. Kajol, from her maternal side, comes from a prominent Marathi film family.

Her mother Tanuja is a noted veteran actress, while her grandmother Shobhana Samarth and aunt Nutan were iconic names in Indian cinema.

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the Devgn residence in Mumbai.

The couple have two children, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan.

On the professional front, Ajay was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 and is currently gearing up for Golmaal 5 and Drishyam 3, among other upcoming projects.

A few days ago, Ajay along with ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced the 5th installment of their hit comedy franchise, Golmaal.

The movie along with the original starcast starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, will also see Sharman Joshi who was a part of Golmaal's first installment.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Golmaal 5.

–IANS

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