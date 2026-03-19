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Settlers Assault Palestinian Shepherds in Hebron, Kidnap Three People

Settlers Assault Palestinian Shepherds in Hebron, Kidnap Three People


2026-03-19 03:11:28
(MENAFN) Illegal Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinian shepherds on Wednesday evening in the Masafer Yatta region of Hebron, leaving four injured and abducting three others, according to reports.

Activist Osama Makhmara said settlers attacked shepherds in the Wadi Abu Shaban area, causing bruises and injuries to several individuals. Two of the injured were treated on site, a third was detained by Israeli forces before receiving care, and the fourth was hospitalized.

Makhmara added that armed settlers wearing military-style gear fired live ammunition and stun grenades before kidnapping three Palestinians, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Since the Gaza conflict began on October 8, 2023, Israeli military operations and settler attacks in the West Bank have reportedly killed 1,132 Palestinians, injured roughly 11,700, and resulted in the detention of around 22,000 people.

In addition to fatalities and arrests, these operations and attacks have targeted homes and facilities, displaced Palestinian communities, and facilitated the expansion of settlements across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which the international community considers occupied territory.

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