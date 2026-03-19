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UP Weather Update: Rain Warning For Noida, Heatwave Hits Lucknow, Varanasi
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) UP Weather Update: Wondering if it'll rain or be super hot in Uttar Pradesh on March 19? We've got the full weather story for Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Banaras, straight from the latest IMD report.The IMD's latest report says Uttar Pradesh's weather will show different colours on March 19, 2026. Noida has a chance of rain with partial clouds and thunderstorms. In contrast, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya will have weather ranging from clear to slightly changing. Kanpur might also get some light rain. Overall, Western UP's weather will be active, while heat is slowly building up in Eastern UP.There's a sharp contrast in temperatures today. Noida's maximum will be 29°C and minimum 16°C, keeping the weather nice but unpredictable. On the other hand, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Banaras might touch 35-36°C, a clear sign that summer is setting in. Kanpur will stay around 34°C. The daytime will feel hot, particularly in the cities of Eastern UP.People in Noida and nearby areas need to be careful due to thunderstorms and strong winds of 30-40 kmph. You should carry an umbrella or raincoat when stepping out. Avoid standing in open fields or under trees during lightning. In cities with clear weather, the sun can be quite strong, so drink plenty of water and protect yourself from the heat.The heat is now slowly starting to show its effect in Eastern and Central UP. The day temperature in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ayodhya is reaching around 35°C. This is a sign that the heat could get more intense in the coming days. While mornings and evenings will offer some relief, you will feel the impact of hot winds in the afternoon.According to the IMD's forecast, temperatures in Eastern UP could climb to 37-38°C in the next 3-5 days. Meanwhile, Western UP's temperature will remain a bit controlled because of intermittent clouds and light rain. This means heat will rapidly increase in most parts of UP, and we could see heatwave-like conditions by early April.
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