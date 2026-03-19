Viral Video: Internet Loves The 'Flight Feel' Inside Vande Bharat Express Sleeper (WATCH)

Indian rail travel appears to be entering a new phase, transitioning from "chai-chai" to "flight-like service". A video of the Vande Bharat sleeper train's culinary service went viral. The video shows train officials strolling through the bus with covered service carts, handing passengers sealed food boxes.

The workers, dressed in gloves, masks, and hairnets, appear to be taking a more regimented and sanitary approach, which customers report is markedly different from their previous train experiences. The clip shows passenger resting on her berth using bedsheet featuring colourful, aesthetic block-print designs. It is a noticeable shift from the plain white linen traditionally used in AC coaches.

Aditya Yadav, a travel blogger, tweeted the film and described the service as "flight-like," a description that immediately gained popularity online. Many people agreed, noting out that the food presentation and handling appeared to be more structured than what they'd seen on Indian trains in the past.

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The clip shows a railway staff member distributing sealed meal boxes inside a clean compartment while wearing gloves, a mask and a hairnet. He is seen serving passengers using a large, enclosed blue trolley that appears clean and well-maintained.

For many frequent travellers, the change stands out, as the earlier all-white setup often gave coaches a rather clinical, almost“morgue-like" feel as the user pointed out.

About the train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Sleeper between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) on January 17. It is intended to reduce travel time by approximately 2.5 hours. With a design speed of 180 kmph and 16 carriages, the train can carry around 800 passengers in three-tier, two-tier, and first-class AC categories. It also has safety measures like Kavach and emergency talk-back systems.