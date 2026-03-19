MP Shocker: 8-Year-Old Battles For Life After Mother Pushes Her Before Train, Tells Bystanders Not To Save

An eight-year-old girl is fighting for her life after her mother allegedly pushed her in front of a speeding train at Narmadapuram railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The girl sustained serious injuries to her head, waist, and shoulder, along with severe blood loss. She was placed on ventilator support before being shifted to Bhopal as her condition worsened. She remains in a critical state.

According to officials, the girl had arrived at the station with her mother, a government employee residing in the Malakhedi area. The duo had been living alone since the death of the woman's husband, after which she secured a compensatory job. The child was a Class II student.

Narmadapuram GRP in-charge Sanjeev Chaukse revealed that the mother and daughter had been waiting on the platform for nearly three hours before the shocking act.

"When the Tamil Nadu Express approached Platform No. 1 around 7:40 PM, the woman suddenly pushed the child onto the tracks. The girl was hit by the engine and got stuck between the platform and the tracks. She suffered multiple injuries and must have endured immense pain. We only hope she recovers," he said.

Authorities also noted that the woman had been undergoing medical treatment for several years.

After the train passed, the injured child remained trapped between the platform and the tracks until bystanders and railway staff rushed to her rescue. She was pulled out and immediately taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses claimed that when they tried to intervene, the woman repeatedly urged them not to save the child.

Police have registered a case, with probe pointing towards a possible mental health angle. They are currently verifying her medical history, while family members have been informed.