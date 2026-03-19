IMD Flags Rain Today, Heatwave In Coming Days Across Madhya Pradesh

On 19 March 2026, Madhya Pradesh will experience active weather with rain and thunderstorms in cities like Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior, while Bhopal remains partly cloudy. This is a temporary phase, as the IMD warns of heatwave in the coming days.

According to the IMD, the weather in Madhya Pradesh will be quite active on 19 March 2026. Bhopal will have partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Pachmarhi are likely to get rain, storms, or thundershowers. Gwalior and its surrounding areas face a higher risk of thunderstorms and lightning. Overall, the weather will keep changing today, with sudden shifts expected in many places.Today's temperatures will be slightly below normal but will feel unstable due to the weather changes. Bhopal and Indore will see a maximum temperature of around 33°C. Gwalior and Pachmarhi will hover around 30°C. Ujjain's mercury could also touch 33°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 12°C and 19°C. You'll feel a slight warmth during the day, but the clouds and wind will keep it from getting too hot.People in cities with a thunderstorm and lightning forecast should be extra careful. Stay away from open fields, tall trees, and electric poles. Sudden strong winds and dust storms are also possible, so cover your eyes and face if you're heading out. If you're travelling, keep checking the weather updates. Light rain could also make the roads slippery.The clouds and rain are keeping the temperature in check for now, but the heat is slowly creeping into Madhya Pradesh. The daytime temperature hitting 33°C in cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain is a sign that hotter days are coming. This relief is temporary and won't last long. As April approaches, the summer heat will really start to show its effect.The IMD forecasts a sharp rise in temperature after the weather clears up in the next 3-5 days. In many cities, the mercury could climb to 35-37°C. While we'll have some light rain and clouds initially, a spell of intense heat will follow. Central and western MP, in particular, are expected to experience stronger heat by early April.