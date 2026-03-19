Youth Movie Review: Is Ken Karunaas, Suraj Venjaramoodu's Film Worth Watching? Read What Fans Has To Say

Youth Twitter Review: Youth, a romantic comedy-drama written, directed, and starring Ken Karunaas, was released in cinemas on March 19.

Following its theatrical premiere, audiences who saw early shows began sharing their views on social networks, notably X (formerly Twitter). These posts, while not formal reviews, provide an early indication of how viewers are reacting to the film.

More thorough evaluations and critical assessments are anticipated to surface in the coming hours and days as the film's run continues. Here are some of the first reactions shared online by viewers who saw the film.

As is typically the case with new releases, early internet reactions mirror moviegoers' first impressions. These comments are subjective and vary, and should not be interpreted as final reviews of the film. A better assessment of the film's response is expected to emerge when more extensive feedback becomes available.

The film follows Praveen, a 15-year-old navigating puberty and aiming to experience love before his school years end. As the novel progresses, the guy encounters a number of relationships and emotional experiences that shape his personal development and evolving perspective on life. The story is set in a young age group and tackles themes of maturation and self-discovery.

Ken Karunaas stars as Praveen, with Anishma Anilkumar. The supporting cast includes Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh, and Abison Thevarasa. Viki handled the film's cinematography, and Nash edited it.

#Youth - A Promising allrounder Perf frm Ken, So Natural. Suraj, Anisma, Devadarshni Gud. GV Prakash's Superb Music is d backbone. Simple Story, No major conflict. Fun 1st Hlf School Track with frequent comedies. 2nd Hlf begins on slow note, circles & ends emotionally. ENJOYABLE!

- Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 19, 2026

Ramu Thangaraj oversaw the production design, while Kavya Sriram created the costumes. Vignesh Srikanth, Ken K, and Eshwar Santhanalakshmi provided the lyrics for the soundtrack, which was composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

#Youth – First Half "SUPERB"- Strong & engaging start – instantly connects with school-life setup- @KenKarunaas shines with natural acting – very realistic teenage portrayal..- Crush & love portions feel fresh and relatable. - Comedy Parts works well – organic,... twitter/5pi8TCmgH6

- Tharani ʀᴛᴋ (@iam_Tharani) March 19, 2026

Vijay MP serves as creative producer, while Chelladurai B. is the head of production. Arokia Victor Prince M. is listed as the executive producer, with Tejesh Suresh as the project consultant and Abdul Rahuman Fahim as associate producer. Sync Cinema handled the sound design, and Aravind Menon mixed. Suresh Ravi finalised the DI at Mango Post, while Renderhood oversaw the visual effects.

#youth Good 1st Half@KenKarunaas PerfBgm Big PlusEngaging No lag scenesBanger intermission SurajWaiting for 2nd Half #youthreview twitter/XaGgexqOBU

- PRATHEESH P (@KettavaN6474) March 19, 2026

Co-directors Pradeep Devakumar and Joshua Williams, along with a larger direction crew, have provided assistance with direction tasks. Venkat Ramanan and Digitally Powerful handled the film's marketing, while Kabilan Chelliah designed the publicity and Barani supervised the PRO responsibilities.

#Youth First Half - Fun moments works✌#KenKarunas & Gang Interval Block @gvprakash's BGM - Pillar of the movie twitter/kuNIqgEWx7

- Prakash Mahadevan (@PrakashMahadev) March 19, 2026

With Youth now playing in theatres, audience reactions are likely to evolve. In the next days, critic reviews and more thorough audience responses will likely offer a more complete picture of how the film is being received.