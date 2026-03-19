Delhi HC Hears Pleas For Security In Uttam Nagar Ahead Of Eid

The Delhi High Court has listed two matters seeking police security in the Uttam Nagar area ahead of Eid, amid apprehensions of possible violence following recent communal tensions. One Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and another petition have been filed, urging authorities to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

One of the petitioners submitted that a representation had already been made to the Delhi Police seeking preventive measures, but no action had been taken so far. The pleas have raised concerns over alleged threats of violence in the aftermath of a 26-year-old man's murder during Holi celebrations earlier this month. Both matters are scheduled to be heard today.

PIL Seeks Protection Amid Violence Fears

The PIL, filed by the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) through advocates M Huzaifa and Shahrukh Alam, was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench of the Chief Justice by Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan. The petition seeks directions to the Delhi Police and district administration to prevent communal violence, hate speech, and targeted discrimination.

The plea refers to a March 4 incident in Uttam Nagar, where a 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a neighbourhood altercation between two families from different communities. It alleges that the incident was subsequently communalised, with inflammatory content circulating widely and a public gathering featuring provocative speeches.

According to the petition, calls have been made in some gatherings to disrupt Eid celebrations, creating fear among residents. It also claims instances of vandalism, mob assaults, and closure of shops due to security concerns.

Petitioners Cite SC Mandate on Hate Speech

The petition also said that despite the existence of binding directions issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court mandating that State authorities must take suo motu action against hate speech and register FIRs without awaiting formal complaints, the Respondent authorities have failed to take prompt and effective action. The petitioners have sought urgent intervention from authorities to ensure protection of life and property, maintain public order, and uphold constitutional rights in the area. (ANI)

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