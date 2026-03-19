Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 In India: Will It Be March 20 Or 21? Moon Sighting Timings Explained

In India, Thursday, 19 March is the 28th day of Ramadan. Thus, the moon sightin will be organised in India on 19 March, which is the 29th day of Ramadan here.

If the moon is sighted today, Eid in India will be on Friday. Otherwise, Eid will be on Saturday, 21 March, in India.

As has happened in the past, India celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia. But there have been exceptions, too. There have been rare occasions when both Saudi Arabia and India celebrated Eid on the same day.

Islam uses the lunar calendar, which has twelve months. Each month, of 29 or 30 days, begins with the sighting of a new crescent moon called 'hilal' in Arabic. The start and end of each month are determined by crescent sighting.