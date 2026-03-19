Asim Munir Presses Afghan Taliban To Curb Cross-Border Militancy

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

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Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir adopted a clear and firm stance, stating that the Afghan Taliban must prevent their territory from being used for terrorism against Pakistan, while operations against terrorists and their facilitator networks will continue without interruption.

He expressed these views during an important meeting with prominent Shia scholars in Rawalpindi, where national security, internal stability, and social harmony were discussed in detail.

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During the meeting, the Field Marshal emphasized that religious scholars have a crucial role in promoting peace, unity, and inter-sect harmony in the country.

He said that religious leadership holds a key position in fostering tolerance, coexistence, and solidarity within society.

Field Marshal Asim Munir further stated that national unity is essential to tackle the security challenges facing Pakistan, and that all schools of thought must play a collective role in this regard.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a commitment was expressed to continue joint efforts for lasting peace, stability, and inter-sect harmony in the country.