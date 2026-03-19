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I Believe In Irreversibility Of Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Boris Navasardian In 'Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)

I Believe In Irreversibility Of Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Boris Navasardian In 'Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2026-03-19 03:02:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project“Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” dedicated to issues of culture, history, and statehood, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Boris Navasardian, head of the Yerevan Press Club, who discussed the development of the "Peace Bridge" initiative, the expansion of public dialogue formats, and opportunities for economic cooperation.

The Armenian analyst expressed confidence in the sustainability of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, pointing out the steady strides being made and the crucial role of public involvement in fostering peace.

According to Navasardian, a defining feature of the current stage has been the steady and incremental expansion of contacts.

“What really stands out to me is how the initiative is moving forward bit by bit, and at every turn, the participants appear to be a bit taken aback by the progress that's happening,” he said.

Navasardian pointed out that when it comes to expanding the format, without getting the public involved, even the most meaningful official efforts could end up stalling or getting caught up in changing political situations.

“It was important for us that the format not be confined to small groups, because without wider public involvement, even the most breakthrough initiatives at the official level can be prolonged and influenced by the political environment,” he noted.

Navasardian added that if Baku and Yerevan stick to the path they've been following lately, there's not much that can hold back further progress.

Concluding the discussion, he voiced his belief that the dialogue was set in stone and highlighted the importance of protecting the peace agenda from outside interference.

The full video recording of the program is presented below.

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Trend News Agency

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