I Believe In Irreversibility Of Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Boris Navasardian In 'Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)
The guest of the program was Boris Navasardian, head of the Yerevan Press Club, who discussed the development of the "Peace Bridge" initiative, the expansion of public dialogue formats, and opportunities for economic cooperation.
The Armenian analyst expressed confidence in the sustainability of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, pointing out the steady strides being made and the crucial role of public involvement in fostering peace.
According to Navasardian, a defining feature of the current stage has been the steady and incremental expansion of contacts.
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