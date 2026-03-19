I Believe In Irreversibility Of Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Boris Navasardian In 'Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)

“What really stands out to me is how the initiative is moving forward bit by bit, and at every turn, the participants appear to be a bit taken aback by the progress that's happening,” he said.

Navasardian pointed out that when it comes to expanding the format, without getting the public involved, even the most meaningful official efforts could end up stalling or getting caught up in changing political situations.

“It was important for us that the format not be confined to small groups, because without wider public involvement, even the most breakthrough initiatives at the official level can be prolonged and influenced by the political environment,” he noted.

Navasardian added that if Baku and Yerevan stick to the path they've been following lately, there's not much that can hold back further progress.

Concluding the discussion, he voiced his belief that the dialogue was set in stone and highlighted the importance of protecting the peace agenda from outside interference.

The full video recording of the program is presented below.

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