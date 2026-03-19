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Simple Cremation USA Announces Expansion Of Memorial Store Services To Include Personalised Cremation Stones, Jewellery, And Keepsakes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chatham, NJ, Mar 19, 2026: Simple Cremation USA, a leading provider of affordable and dignified Direct Cremation Services, is proud to announce the significant expansion of its online Memorial Store. In response to a growing demand for personalised memorialization, the store now features an exclusive collection of Cremation Stones, alongside an expanded range of memorial jewellery, keepsakes, and designer urns.
As cremation rates in the United States continue to rise, families are increasingly seeking modern, tactile ways to honour their loved ones beyond traditional burial. The centrepiece of this expansion is the introduction of Cremation Stones, solid, hand-held memorials created from a portion of a loved one's ashes. These stones provide a unique, physical connection, allowing family members to hold a lasting tribute in the palm of their hand or place it in a meaningful location, such as a garden or home mantle.
"Our mission has always been to simplify a difficult process while providing families with the highest level of respect and choice," said Valarie Raid [Owner] at Simple Cremation USA. "By adding cremation stones and an expanded line of jewellery to our Memorial Store, we are giving families a way to keep their loved ones close in a beautiful, tangible, and deeply personal way."
The updated Memorial Store now includes:
Cremation Stones: Durable, solid memorials that turn ashes into a comforting, stone-like form.
Personalised Memorial Jewellery: A curated selection of pendants, rings, and bracelets designed to hold a small portion of remains or a fingerprint.
Keepsake Urns: Miniature versions of full-sized urns, perfect for families who choose to share remains among several members.
Artisan Urns: A wide variety of materials, including marble, wood, ceramic, and biodegradable options.
This expansion reinforces Simple Cremation USA's commitment to providing comprehensive "after-care" support. By integrating these memorial options directly into their service platform, the company ensures that families can arrange both the cremation and the permanent memorial in one seamless, stress-free experience.
The new collection is available for nationwide shipping and can be viewed online at
About Simple Cremation USA
Simple Cremation USA is a premier provider of direct cremation services, offering transparent pricing and compassionate care across various states. By focusing on simplicity and technology, Simple Cremation USA helps families navigate the arrangement process from the comfort of their homes, ensuring a dignified farewell at an affordable price.
Media Contact:
Valerie Reid
Address: Head of Simple Cremation USA
Chatham, NJ
Email ID: [email protected]
As cremation rates in the United States continue to rise, families are increasingly seeking modern, tactile ways to honour their loved ones beyond traditional burial. The centrepiece of this expansion is the introduction of Cremation Stones, solid, hand-held memorials created from a portion of a loved one's ashes. These stones provide a unique, physical connection, allowing family members to hold a lasting tribute in the palm of their hand or place it in a meaningful location, such as a garden or home mantle.
"Our mission has always been to simplify a difficult process while providing families with the highest level of respect and choice," said Valarie Raid [Owner] at Simple Cremation USA. "By adding cremation stones and an expanded line of jewellery to our Memorial Store, we are giving families a way to keep their loved ones close in a beautiful, tangible, and deeply personal way."
The updated Memorial Store now includes:
Cremation Stones: Durable, solid memorials that turn ashes into a comforting, stone-like form.
Personalised Memorial Jewellery: A curated selection of pendants, rings, and bracelets designed to hold a small portion of remains or a fingerprint.
Keepsake Urns: Miniature versions of full-sized urns, perfect for families who choose to share remains among several members.
Artisan Urns: A wide variety of materials, including marble, wood, ceramic, and biodegradable options.
This expansion reinforces Simple Cremation USA's commitment to providing comprehensive "after-care" support. By integrating these memorial options directly into their service platform, the company ensures that families can arrange both the cremation and the permanent memorial in one seamless, stress-free experience.
The new collection is available for nationwide shipping and can be viewed online at
About Simple Cremation USA
Simple Cremation USA is a premier provider of direct cremation services, offering transparent pricing and compassionate care across various states. By focusing on simplicity and technology, Simple Cremation USA helps families navigate the arrangement process from the comfort of their homes, ensuring a dignified farewell at an affordable price.
Media Contact:
Valerie Reid
Address: Head of Simple Cremation USA
Chatham, NJ
Email ID: [email protected]
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