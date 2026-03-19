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Honda Expands Two-Wheeler Production Capacity In India With New Line At Tapukara Plant
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Tapukara (Rajasthan), March 19, 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), Honda's motorcycle production and sales subsidiary in India is advancing its capacity expansion to meet the growing and diversifying demand for two-wheelers in the country.
HMSI is expanding its manufacturing capacity with the installation of a new third production line at its Tapukara plant in Alwar District, Rajasthan. This milestone underscores HMSI's unwavering promise of The Power of Dreams, aimed at empowering millions of Indians to achieve their ambitions with confidence.
The new production line at Tapukara is planned to begin operations in 2028 with an annual capacity of 6,70,000 units. With this addition, the total capacity of the second factory will increase to 2.01 million units per year. It will also generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 people, further contributing to development of the region.
Commenting on the capacity expansion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, mentioned, " India is entering a new phase of mobility transformation, and HMSI is committed to leading this journey with responsibility and purpose. Strengthening our production ecosystem at Tapukara is an important step towards building greater resilience, flexibility, and future readiness across our supply chain. This expansion will help us respond more effectively to market demand and continue delivering value that supports the aspirations of millions of customers. In line with our commitment to safer, cleaner, and more accessible mobility, we remain focused on long-term sustainable growth that advances mobility and strengthens the company's foundation for the future.”
Sh. Bhajan Lal Sharma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan added,“Rajasthan continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for world-class manufacturing. The capacity expansion by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India in their Tapukara situated manufacturing plant is a step forward in that direction. HMSI's continued investment in the region will not only enhance manufacturing capabilities but also generate employment and contribute to growth of the automotive ecosystem in the region. We welcome this move and look-forward to the industry's continued contribution towards mobility, innovation and economic development.”
HMSI operates four manufacturing plants across India with a total annual capacity of 6.25 million units. Since starting operations in 2001, the company has produced over 70 million units, reflecting its scale and long-term commitment to India's mobility sector. As announced in May 2025, HMSI is adding a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. This new line, scheduled to begin operations in 2027, is progressing as planned and will further strengthen HMSI's production network.
The second factory began operations in July 2011 with an annual capacity of 0.6 million units, which was expanded to 1.2 million units in March 2012. Since 2023, HMSI has been introducing automation in machining and production efficiency technologies, and the current annual capacity stands at 1.3 million units. These efficiency improvements will continue, with plans to reach 1.34 million units by FY2026.
HMSI will make a total investment of approximately INR 15 billion to establish a highly flexible third production line capable of manufacturing commuter models of scooters and motorcycles. For this HMSI will purchase 73,700 m2 of land at Tapukara including this third line and additional planned expansions at other plants, HMSI's overall annual production capacity will increase from the current 6.25 million units to approximately 8 million units by FY2028.
Aligned with Honda's global vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, HMSI integrates sustainable practices across operations, from solar-powered factories to water conservation and recycling initiatives, ensuring that environmental stewardship and business growth go hand in hand.
HMSI is expanding its manufacturing capacity with the installation of a new third production line at its Tapukara plant in Alwar District, Rajasthan. This milestone underscores HMSI's unwavering promise of The Power of Dreams, aimed at empowering millions of Indians to achieve their ambitions with confidence.
The new production line at Tapukara is planned to begin operations in 2028 with an annual capacity of 6,70,000 units. With this addition, the total capacity of the second factory will increase to 2.01 million units per year. It will also generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 people, further contributing to development of the region.
Commenting on the capacity expansion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, mentioned, " India is entering a new phase of mobility transformation, and HMSI is committed to leading this journey with responsibility and purpose. Strengthening our production ecosystem at Tapukara is an important step towards building greater resilience, flexibility, and future readiness across our supply chain. This expansion will help us respond more effectively to market demand and continue delivering value that supports the aspirations of millions of customers. In line with our commitment to safer, cleaner, and more accessible mobility, we remain focused on long-term sustainable growth that advances mobility and strengthens the company's foundation for the future.”
Sh. Bhajan Lal Sharma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan added,“Rajasthan continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for world-class manufacturing. The capacity expansion by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India in their Tapukara situated manufacturing plant is a step forward in that direction. HMSI's continued investment in the region will not only enhance manufacturing capabilities but also generate employment and contribute to growth of the automotive ecosystem in the region. We welcome this move and look-forward to the industry's continued contribution towards mobility, innovation and economic development.”
HMSI operates four manufacturing plants across India with a total annual capacity of 6.25 million units. Since starting operations in 2001, the company has produced over 70 million units, reflecting its scale and long-term commitment to India's mobility sector. As announced in May 2025, HMSI is adding a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. This new line, scheduled to begin operations in 2027, is progressing as planned and will further strengthen HMSI's production network.
The second factory began operations in July 2011 with an annual capacity of 0.6 million units, which was expanded to 1.2 million units in March 2012. Since 2023, HMSI has been introducing automation in machining and production efficiency technologies, and the current annual capacity stands at 1.3 million units. These efficiency improvements will continue, with plans to reach 1.34 million units by FY2026.
HMSI will make a total investment of approximately INR 15 billion to establish a highly flexible third production line capable of manufacturing commuter models of scooters and motorcycles. For this HMSI will purchase 73,700 m2 of land at Tapukara including this third line and additional planned expansions at other plants, HMSI's overall annual production capacity will increase from the current 6.25 million units to approximately 8 million units by FY2028.
Aligned with Honda's global vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, HMSI integrates sustainable practices across operations, from solar-powered factories to water conservation and recycling initiatives, ensuring that environmental stewardship and business growth go hand in hand.
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