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Pentagon Asks White House to Back Massive Funding for Iran War
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has reportedly requested that the White House approve a funding package exceeding $200 billion to be submitted to Congress in support of ongoing military operations in Iran, according to sources familiar with the matter.
As stated by reports, the request is intended to sustain the campaign that began on February 28 and to expand production of the weapons being used in the conflict. Over the past two weeks, the Defense Department has proposed multiple funding options, though some White House officials expressed doubts about the likelihood of Congress approving such a large sum.
The figure far surpasses earlier public estimates of the conflict’s cost. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett previously noted that over $12 billion was spent in the first two weeks, while other sources cited Pentagon briefings estimating more than $11.3 billion was used in just the first six days.
Initially, administration officials expressed confidence in existing stockpiles. Hassett said the US possessed “the weapons already in place” and might not require supplemental congressional funding. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth similarly downplayed concerns over munitions shortages, claiming the US had a “nearly unlimited stockpile” of precision bombs.
Reports indicate that the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran have so far resulted in around 1,300 fatalities, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
As stated by reports, the request is intended to sustain the campaign that began on February 28 and to expand production of the weapons being used in the conflict. Over the past two weeks, the Defense Department has proposed multiple funding options, though some White House officials expressed doubts about the likelihood of Congress approving such a large sum.
The figure far surpasses earlier public estimates of the conflict’s cost. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett previously noted that over $12 billion was spent in the first two weeks, while other sources cited Pentagon briefings estimating more than $11.3 billion was used in just the first six days.
Initially, administration officials expressed confidence in existing stockpiles. Hassett said the US possessed “the weapons already in place” and might not require supplemental congressional funding. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth similarly downplayed concerns over munitions shortages, claiming the US had a “nearly unlimited stockpile” of precision bombs.
Reports indicate that the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran have so far resulted in around 1,300 fatalities, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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