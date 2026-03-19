Amir Receives Telephone Call From French President

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Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call from HE Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic.

During the call, they discussed developments in the region, following the attack targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City, and its implications as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability, while undermining the security of global energy supplies.

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In this regard, the French President stressed the importance of achieving an immediate cessation of military escalation targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water facilities. He emphasised the need to protect civilians and their basic needs, and to safeguard the security of energy supplies from the repercussions of this military aggression.

For his part, His Highness the Amir affirmed that the continued targeting of vital facilities poses a direct threat to regional and international stability. HH the Amir reiterated call for an immediate halt to escalation, intensified international efforts to contain the tension, and action through diplomatic channels to prevent the crisis from widening.