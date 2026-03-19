Persica Pharmaceutical's PP353 Phase 1B Data Selected For Oral Presentation At The American Society Of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) 2026 Annual Meeting
|Presentation Date and Time
|Presentation Title
|Friday March 20th, 12:00pm CT
|PP353 Intradiscal Linezolid for Modic Type 1 cLBP: A Double‐Blinded, Sham‐Controlled Phase 1b Study
To read the full paper: Intradiscal linezolid (PP353) treatment for chronic low back pain associated with Modic change type 1: an international, first-in-human, randomised, sham procedure-controlled, double-blind, phase 1b clinical trial
For further information:
ICR Healthcare - Tracy Cheung, Chris Welsh, Emily Johnson
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About Persica Pharmaceuticals
Persica Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PP353, a groundbreaking and transformative treatment for chronic Low Back Pain (cLBP) with Modic type 1 changes. Modic changes are a sign of inflammation, visible on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans at the vertebral endplate adjacent to a degenerate lumbar disc, and which can extend into the body of the vertebrae. PP353 is a patented, targeted intradiscal antibiotic injection that is delivered directly to the site of infection. It is a non-opioid treatment which addresses an underlying cause of cLBP, rather than just the symptoms, and removes the need for extended duration of antibiotic treatment.
About PP353
PP353 (intradiscal linezolid) is a suspension of linezolid powder in a thermosensitive vehicle, which is liquid at room temperature but increases in viscosity when injected into the site of infection and warmed to body temperature. This increase in viscosity prevents PP353 from leaking out of the degenerate disc into adjacent tissues during injection. PP353 also contains a radio-opaque dye, which allows the physician to use image guidance to make sure the gel is positioned correctly in the target disc on injection.
About chronic Low Back Pain with Modic Type 1 changes
Chronic Low Back Pain (> 6 months) with Modic Type 1 changes is a common patient subgroup. These patients are readily identifiable on MRI and typically suffer from moderate to severe persistent pain and disability with limited relief from the current standard of care - physiotherapy and analgesia including opioids - with a prevalence of four million patients in the US, EU and Japan. Current treatment options provide only limited short-term relief or involve invasive, irreversible nerve ablation, which does not address the underlying cause of pathology, i.e., a suspected disc infection.
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