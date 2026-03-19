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Global Mortgage Group Closes $18M Asset-Based Bridge Loan In 8 Days For Chinese Tech Founder In Los Angeles
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- /EINPresswire/ - GMG / America Mortgages delivers 8-day closing for prominent entrepreneur amid company sale, demonstrating unmatched velocity in cross-border UHNW real estate financing
LOS ANGELES / SINGAPORE / SHANGHAI – March 15, 2026 – Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the premier international asset-based lending platform and parent company of America Mortgages, today announced the closing of an $18 million asset-backed bridge loan secured by a luxury residence on Bird Streets, Los Angeles, California. The transaction was executed in eight days for a prominent Chinese technology founder recently featured in international news for the sale of his company.
The client, actively negotiating the acquisition of his Los Angeles residence, faced a critical timing gap: his company sale had not yet closed, leaving traditional mortgage lenders and conventional financing channels inaccessible. With the purchase agreement at risk, the client's private banker in Shanghai contacted Global Mortgage Group directly to structure an immediate short-term real estate financing solution.
Robert Chadwick, Chief Executive Officer, led the transaction.
"When certainty, speed, and execution are non-negotiable-especially for HNW foreign national investors and international buyers-our team delivers outcomes that traditional banks and conventional mortgage lenders simply cannot match," said Chadwick. "We offered our client not only flexible bridge financing tailored to his specific liquidity constraints, but precision and velocity. That combination is what defines Global Mortgage Group. Global wealth requires global solutions."
Asset-Based Bridge Loan Transaction Overview
The $18 million facility funded at 70% loan-to-value (LTV) with a 12-month bridge loan term, structured entirely around the real estate asset value and property collateral rather than traditional income verification, employment documentation, or U.S. credit history. The client's pending company sale-while substantial-had not yet closed, rendering conventional mortgage channels unusable within the required timeframe.
Global Mortgage Group's America Mortgages asset-based lending approach and real estate-backed underwriting enabled the 8-day closing, preserving the purchase agreement and securing the Bird Streets luxury property for the client. Both the client and Shanghai-based private banker expressed strong satisfaction with the execution and outcome.
This transaction demonstrates why asset-based bridge loans and real estate-backed financing have become the preferred capital solution for high-net-worth individuals, foreign nationals, and global investors seeking fast property acquisition financing without the delays of traditional bank lending.
The GMG Advantage: Global Asset-Based Lending with Local U.S. Execution
This transaction exemplifies why Global Mortgage Group and its U.S. subsidiary America Mortgages have become the premier destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals-both international investors and domestic U.S. clients-who demand asset-backed financing beyond conventional boundaries.
For Non-U.S. Residents and Foreign National Investors: International buyers face systemic barriers with traditional U.S. mortgage lenders: no domestic credit history, complex cross-border income documentation, foreign entity structuring challenges, and unacceptable 45-60 day timelines. GMG eliminates these friction points through asset-based bridge loan underwriting focused on property value, real estate collateral, and exit strategy-not bureaucratic checklists. Whether you need a foreign national mortgage, international investor bridge loan, or cross-border real estate financing, GMG delivers U.S. property loans without SSN requirements.
For U.S. High-Net-Worth Individuals and Domestic Investors: Sophisticated American borrowers increasingly recognize that local bank expertise alone is insufficient for complex liquidity events, time-sensitive property acquisitions, investment portfolio optimization, and privacy considerations. These scenarios demand global capital solutions and alternative lending platforms. GMG's institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America provide competitive bridge loan rates, flexible loan structures, higher LTV options, and execution certainty that single-source domestic lenders and traditional banks cannot replicate.
"Global funding reach paired with deep local expertise uniquely positions us to deliver faster, smarter, cheaper and more effective solutions in the U.S. bridge lending market." Chadwick noted. "Whether your wealth is generated in Shanghai, structured in Geneva, or deployed in Los Angeles, our asset-based lending platform connects global capital to U.S. real estate opportunity without the artificial constraints of conventional mortgage banking."
Why Elite Clients and Private Bankers Choose GMG for Asset-Backed Financing
Velocity: 8–14 day closings on asset-based real estate loans from $1 million to $200 million+
Flexibility: True asset-based underwriting-no tax returns, no employment verification, no U.S. credit history required, no DTI restrictions
Global Scale: Institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America for competitive pricing and execution certainty
Loan Structure: Interest-only bridge loans, non-recourse financing available for qualified UHNW borrowers
Cross-Border Coordination: Seamless execution across time zones, offshore trust structures, international entities, and multi-jurisdictional wealth arrangements
Foreign National Expertise: Specialized lending for Chinese investors, Middle East UHNW clients, European family offices, and global entrepreneurs acquiring U.S. real estate
Asset-Based Bridge Loans: The Solution for Time-Sensitive Real Estate
Asset-based bridge financing-also known as asset-backed bridge loans, collateral-based real estate loans, or private bridge lending-has emerged as the critical capital tool for high-net-worth individuals facing:
- Liquidity gaps during company sales, IPO events, or asset realignment
- Fast property acquisitions requiring immediate closing without traditional mortgage delays
- Cross-border transactions where international income or foreign entity structures complicate conventional bank approval
- Portfolio expansion requiring short-term real estate financing before long-term refinancing
Unlike hard money loans with punitive rates or traditional mortgages with rigid documentation requirements, GMG's asset-based bridge loans offer institutional pricing, flexible terms, and speed-the trifecta for sophisticated real estate investors.
About Global Mortgage Group and America Mortgages
Global Mortgage Group (GMG) is a leading international asset-based lending platform specializing in fast bridge financing, investment property loans, foreign national mortgages, and cross-border capital solutions for high-net-worth investors, global entrepreneurs, U.S. expats, and professional real estate developers. With institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America, GMG and its U.S. subsidiary America Mortgages deliver global liquidity with local U.S. execution.
For asset-based bridge loans, foreign national real estate financing, or UHNW mortgage solutions, visit or
Media Contact:
Robert Chadwick
CEO
...
+65 8430-1541
LOS ANGELES / SINGAPORE / SHANGHAI – March 15, 2026 – Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the premier international asset-based lending platform and parent company of America Mortgages, today announced the closing of an $18 million asset-backed bridge loan secured by a luxury residence on Bird Streets, Los Angeles, California. The transaction was executed in eight days for a prominent Chinese technology founder recently featured in international news for the sale of his company.
The client, actively negotiating the acquisition of his Los Angeles residence, faced a critical timing gap: his company sale had not yet closed, leaving traditional mortgage lenders and conventional financing channels inaccessible. With the purchase agreement at risk, the client's private banker in Shanghai contacted Global Mortgage Group directly to structure an immediate short-term real estate financing solution.
Robert Chadwick, Chief Executive Officer, led the transaction.
"When certainty, speed, and execution are non-negotiable-especially for HNW foreign national investors and international buyers-our team delivers outcomes that traditional banks and conventional mortgage lenders simply cannot match," said Chadwick. "We offered our client not only flexible bridge financing tailored to his specific liquidity constraints, but precision and velocity. That combination is what defines Global Mortgage Group. Global wealth requires global solutions."
Asset-Based Bridge Loan Transaction Overview
The $18 million facility funded at 70% loan-to-value (LTV) with a 12-month bridge loan term, structured entirely around the real estate asset value and property collateral rather than traditional income verification, employment documentation, or U.S. credit history. The client's pending company sale-while substantial-had not yet closed, rendering conventional mortgage channels unusable within the required timeframe.
Global Mortgage Group's America Mortgages asset-based lending approach and real estate-backed underwriting enabled the 8-day closing, preserving the purchase agreement and securing the Bird Streets luxury property for the client. Both the client and Shanghai-based private banker expressed strong satisfaction with the execution and outcome.
This transaction demonstrates why asset-based bridge loans and real estate-backed financing have become the preferred capital solution for high-net-worth individuals, foreign nationals, and global investors seeking fast property acquisition financing without the delays of traditional bank lending.
The GMG Advantage: Global Asset-Based Lending with Local U.S. Execution
This transaction exemplifies why Global Mortgage Group and its U.S. subsidiary America Mortgages have become the premier destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals-both international investors and domestic U.S. clients-who demand asset-backed financing beyond conventional boundaries.
For Non-U.S. Residents and Foreign National Investors: International buyers face systemic barriers with traditional U.S. mortgage lenders: no domestic credit history, complex cross-border income documentation, foreign entity structuring challenges, and unacceptable 45-60 day timelines. GMG eliminates these friction points through asset-based bridge loan underwriting focused on property value, real estate collateral, and exit strategy-not bureaucratic checklists. Whether you need a foreign national mortgage, international investor bridge loan, or cross-border real estate financing, GMG delivers U.S. property loans without SSN requirements.
For U.S. High-Net-Worth Individuals and Domestic Investors: Sophisticated American borrowers increasingly recognize that local bank expertise alone is insufficient for complex liquidity events, time-sensitive property acquisitions, investment portfolio optimization, and privacy considerations. These scenarios demand global capital solutions and alternative lending platforms. GMG's institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America provide competitive bridge loan rates, flexible loan structures, higher LTV options, and execution certainty that single-source domestic lenders and traditional banks cannot replicate.
"Global funding reach paired with deep local expertise uniquely positions us to deliver faster, smarter, cheaper and more effective solutions in the U.S. bridge lending market." Chadwick noted. "Whether your wealth is generated in Shanghai, structured in Geneva, or deployed in Los Angeles, our asset-based lending platform connects global capital to U.S. real estate opportunity without the artificial constraints of conventional mortgage banking."
Why Elite Clients and Private Bankers Choose GMG for Asset-Backed Financing
Velocity: 8–14 day closings on asset-based real estate loans from $1 million to $200 million+
Flexibility: True asset-based underwriting-no tax returns, no employment verification, no U.S. credit history required, no DTI restrictions
Global Scale: Institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America for competitive pricing and execution certainty
Loan Structure: Interest-only bridge loans, non-recourse financing available for qualified UHNW borrowers
Cross-Border Coordination: Seamless execution across time zones, offshore trust structures, international entities, and multi-jurisdictional wealth arrangements
Foreign National Expertise: Specialized lending for Chinese investors, Middle East UHNW clients, European family offices, and global entrepreneurs acquiring U.S. real estate
Asset-Based Bridge Loans: The Solution for Time-Sensitive Real Estate
Asset-based bridge financing-also known as asset-backed bridge loans, collateral-based real estate loans, or private bridge lending-has emerged as the critical capital tool for high-net-worth individuals facing:
- Liquidity gaps during company sales, IPO events, or asset realignment
- Fast property acquisitions requiring immediate closing without traditional mortgage delays
- Cross-border transactions where international income or foreign entity structures complicate conventional bank approval
- Portfolio expansion requiring short-term real estate financing before long-term refinancing
Unlike hard money loans with punitive rates or traditional mortgages with rigid documentation requirements, GMG's asset-based bridge loans offer institutional pricing, flexible terms, and speed-the trifecta for sophisticated real estate investors.
About Global Mortgage Group and America Mortgages
Global Mortgage Group (GMG) is a leading international asset-based lending platform specializing in fast bridge financing, investment property loans, foreign national mortgages, and cross-border capital solutions for high-net-worth investors, global entrepreneurs, U.S. expats, and professional real estate developers. With institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America, GMG and its U.S. subsidiary America Mortgages deliver global liquidity with local U.S. execution.
For asset-based bridge loans, foreign national real estate financing, or UHNW mortgage solutions, visit or
Media Contact:
Robert Chadwick
CEO
...
+65 8430-1541
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