K'taka BJP On Ugadi Announces Candidates For Bypolls To Two Seats Cong Struggles

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) The BJP has announced its candidates for the by-elections to the Bagalkote and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies on the occasion of Ugadi, setting the stage for keen political contests in both seats ahead of polling on April 9.

In Bagalkote, the party has fielded senior leader Veeranna Charantimath, banking on his strong support base among Lingayat voters, who hold significant influence in the constituency. The by-election was necessitated following the death of former MLA H.Y. Meti, and the Congress has been grappling with internal differences over candidate selection since then. By declaring its nominee early, the BJP has moved to gain an advantage and sharpen the electoral battle.

In Davanagere South, the BJP has chosen Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa as its candidate, giving representation to the Valmiki (ST) community. The move is seen as a strategic attempt to consolidate Scheduled Tribe votes, which are considered crucial in the constituency. The seat, earlier held by senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, fell vacant after his demise, and the Congress party is yet to finalise its candidate amid internal disagreements.

The Congress party is facing the challenge of managing aspirants, as multiple leaders have expressed their willingness to contest.

Davanagere South, long regarded as a Congress stronghold, is expected to witness a tough contest between the two major parties. The BJP's decision to field Srinivas Dasakariyappa is also being viewed as a balancing act aimed at maintaining social and caste equations in the region.

Meanwhile, Congress continues to face internal friction in both constituencies.

In Davanagere, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan has demanded that the ticket be given to a candidate from the Muslim community, while Minister for Mines and Geology and Horticulture S.S. Mallikarjun has opposed the move and is said to be lobbying for a ticket for his son. Party leaders have held meetings to resolve the differences, but a consensus has yet to emerge. The two ministers also had a heated exchange of words over the issue.

Leaders from the Muslim community have further warned that they have a significant voter base of around 85,000, and if the ticket is not allotted to a candidate from the community, they will teach Congress a lesson.

In Bagalkote, the party is dealing with competing claims from members of H.Y. Meti's family. His sons and daughters are all seeking the party ticket, further complicating the selection process. Caste considerations have also added to the party's challenges in finalising a candidate. The Congress party's local leaders, Veena Kashappanavar and Rakshita Eiti, have also stated that if the ticket is not given to Meti's family, it should be given to them.

The BJP's announcement of candidates signals an early start to its campaign. With both parties strategising along caste and community lines, the by-elections are expected to witness intense campaigning and closely fought contests in the coming weeks.

A BJP state core committee meeting was held on March 13 to discuss candidates and election strategy for the by-elections to the two Assembly seats. The meeting, held under the leadership of the party's state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and others.

Vijayendra had stated that the BJP would win both seats and that the by-election results would mark a turning point in state politics.