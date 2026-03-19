Alstom S.A. : Alstom Secures Long-Term Train Services And Refurbishment Contracts For £330 Million1 (€380 Million) With Scotrail And Beacon

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PRESS RELEASE

Alstom secures long-term train services and refurbishment contracts for £330 million 1 (€380 million) with ScotRail and Beacon



10-year Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA) to support Class 222 fleet

Comprehensive fleet refresh and technology upgrades to enhance passenger experience Supports ScotRail's sustainability and inclusivity ambitions



19 March 2026 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a long-term Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA) with ScotRail Trains Limited, covering the operation, maintenance support and refresh of its Class 222 fleet.

The 10-year agreement, valued at approximately £250 million, runs to March 2036 with an option to extend up to March 2042, and will see Alstom provide technical support and spares supply for 22 five-car Class 222 trains, alongside a significant programme of refurbishment and modernisation works designed to improve reliability, passenger comfort and onboard technology.

As part of the wider refurbishment programme, Alstom will deliver an extensive interior and exterior refresh, including new seating, tables, carpets, LED lighting and upgraded driver cabs, as well as toilet refurbishments and reconfiguration work to improve luggage, bicycle and accessibility provision. This refurbishment contract is with Beacon and is worth around £80 million.

The programme also includes extensive onboard systems upgrades (including intelligent stop/start), with new passenger information systems and saloon media screens, hearing aid announcement systems, automatic passenger counting, CCTV, WiFi connectivity and enhanced cybersecurity measures. Defibrillators will be fitted to every train as part of the safety upgrade package.

Initial maintenance and support activities will be delivered across multiple locations, including Polmadie, Haymarket and Inverness, with Alstom providing technicians, engineers, supply chain support, spares management, specialist tooling and data hosting services. The scope also includes driver and maintenance“train the trainer” programmes to support fleet introduction.

The agreement forms part of a broader package of contracts with rolling stock owner Beacon Rail, including early heavy maintenance, refurbishment activity and storage of the Class 222 fleet, further strengthening Alstom's long-term commitment to supporting the trains through their transition into Scottish service.

The programme is closely aligned with Alstom UK & Ireland's Sustainability Strategy and ScotRail's sustainability and delivery plans, with a shared focus on reducing inequalities, taking climate action, promoting inclusive economic growth and improving health and wellbeing. Sustainability performance will be monitored against agreed targets and reviewed regularly by Alstom's senior leadership team, with independent verification against recognised international standards.

Rob Whyte, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Alstom, said:

“This agreement represents a significant vote of confidence in Alstom's ability to support reliable, high-quality rail services across Scotland. The Class 222 fleet has a strong service history, and through this comprehensive programme of technical support, refurbishment and heavy maintenance, we will help to ensure these trains continue to deliver a safe, comfortable and dependable experience for passengers for many years to come."

He added: "This investment also underlines our commitment to sustaining skilled jobs, developing engineering capability and supporting the UK rail supply chain as the industry continues its transition to a more sustainable railway.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said:

“This is fantastic news for our customers and our staff, as we continue to work towards delivering a safe, green, and reliable railway.

“More modern trains are a significant factor in encouraging more people to leave the car at home and travel by rail, and this investment will deliver a considerable improvement in the journey experience.

“Introducing fully refurbished trains ensures customers will see immediate benefits, with enhancements in comfort, accessibility, and reliability.

“We are looking forward to working with our partners and the Scottish Government in the coming weeks and months as we begin the refurbishment programme and get set to welcome the new trains.”

Adam Cunliffe, Beacon Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are delighted to have awarded this contract to Alstom to refurbish our Class 222 fleet, to support ScotRail delivering high-quality, high-speed services for their customers.

Working in partnership with ScotRail and Alstom on the upgrade programme for these trains will enhance the on-board experience for passengers across Scotland. We look forward to seeing the refurbished trains enter service.”

This latest contract further reinforces Alstom's position as a leading provider of long-term rolling stock services in the UK, combining engineering expertise, digital capability and a strong local presence to help customers deliver safe, reliable and sustainable rail services for passengers. Alstom's FlexCare portfolio of solutions take rail assets to the next level with tailored and flexible services for every stage of their lifecycle. From train operations and maintenance to parts supply, overhauls, and modernisation, Alstom supports asset owners and operators in achieving the highest fleet performance.

ENDS

ALSTOMTM and FlexCareTM are registered and protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.



About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.



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1 This order will be booked in the fourth quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2025/26

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