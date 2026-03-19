Battery Management IC Market Size To Hit USD 13.81 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
|. By IC Type / Function (Battery Charger ICs, Battery Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Protection ICs, Battery Authentication ICs, and Cell Balancing & Monitoring ICs)
. By Battery Type / Chemistry (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, Flow Batteries, and Others)
. By Application (Automotive (Electric Vehicles & Hybrid Vehicles), Consumer Electronics, Industrial Equipment, Energy Storage Systems (Renewables), and Medical Devices)
. By End-Use Industry (Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Energy & Utilities, Industrial Sector, and Healthcare)
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Key Segmentation Analysis:
By IC Type / Function
Battery Charger ICs dominated with a 28.36% share in 2025 at USD 1.36 Billion, while Battery Authentication ICs are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.33% through 2035 as every rechargeable device needs one. Authentication ICs are growing fastest because the counterfeit battery problem has reached a scale at which OEMs in multiple sectors are embedding cryptographic authentication as a standard design requirement rather than an optional feature.
By Battery Type / Chemistry
Lithium-Ion Batteries dominated with a 26.84% share in 2025 at USD 1.29 Billion, while Flow Batteries are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.69% through 2035 as it is the dominant chemistry across consumer electronics, EVs, and the current generation of grid storage, and the IC content per lithium-ion system is well established and commercially mature. Flow batteries are growing fastest from a smaller base as the utility-scale energy storage deployments using vanadium redox and other flow chemistries are scaling commercially.
By Application
Automotive (EV & HEV) dominated with a 32.45% share in 2025 at USD 1.56 Billion as EV battery packs require the highest IC content per system cell monitoring, balancing, protection, authentication, and communication ICs across hundreds of cells per vehicle. Energy Storage Systems (Renewables) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.25% through 2035 as the global buildout of utility and commercial-scale battery storage behind solar and wind generation is creating large new procurement volumes where the IC specifications are demanding enough to sustain competitive pricing.
By End-Use Industry
Automotive Industry dominated with a 33.28% share in 2025 at USD 1.60 Billion and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 11.75% through 2035 due to the rapidly rising production volumes, and the above-average ASPs that safety-critical automotive-grade ICs command relative to consumer or industrial specifications.
Regional Insights:
North America dominated in 2025, accounting for 34.82% of market share at USD 1.67 Billion, projected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.39% due to by automotive OEM and battery manufacturer procurement in Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky, consumer electronics supply chains, and growing energy storage procurement from utilities in California and Texas.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 13.49% from 2026 to 2035, rising from USD 1.36 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.82 Billion by 2035. China's EV and battery manufacturing scale CATL, BYD, and the broader cell producer network supplying global customers is the dominant factor.
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Recent Developments:
- In March 2025, Texas Instruments announced the BQ79718-Q1, an automotive-qualified battery monitors and balancer IC supporting 800V architectures with ±0.5 mV per-cell accuracy across 18 series cells and ISO 26262 ASIL-D features without external monitoring components, placed immediately into evaluation programs at three European Tier 1 suppliers. In January 2025, Analog Devices launched the ADBMS6948, a 16-cell battery stack monitor IC with integrated open-wire detection, redundant voltage measurement paths for ISO 26262 compliance, and a revised isoSPI interface supporting 4 Mbps data rates for next-generation active cell balancing loop times. The launch included a reference design for 800V EV packs and AEC-Q100 Grade 0 automotive qualification.
Exclusive Sections of the Battery Management IC Market Report (The USPs):
- IC FUNCTIONALITY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand the market share by IC type (charger, fuel gauge, protection, balancing) along with improvements in battery efficiency, charge optimization, and real-time monitoring capabilities. BATTERY SAFETY & FAILURE REDUCTION INDEX – helps you identify how advanced ICs minimize risks such as overheating, battery failure, and performance degradation across applications. BATTERY CHEMISTRY COMPATIBILITY METRICS – helps you analyze demand share across battery types (Li-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based) and evaluate improvements in lifecycle, energy density, and charge-discharge efficiency. APPLICATION-LEVEL PERFORMANCE & DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you assess IC adoption across key sectors like EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage along with improvements in system reliability and power efficiency. END-USER ADOPTION & ELECTRIFICATION TRENDS – helps you track industry-wise adoption and rising investments in electric mobility, smart energy systems, and advanced battery technologies driving market growth.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
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Power Management IC Market Growth OutlookCONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
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