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Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 - Uniting Policymakers and Industry Leaders at one platform for Shaping India’s Power Future
(MENAFN- dentsu)
The Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, a flagship global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, to be held from 19-22 March 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, shall be attended by several International Energy Ministers and also Ministers from the Indian States and many senior representatives from across the central government and State Governments. The strong participation from across geographies reaffirms the Summit’s position as one of the most important global platforms for dialogue, collaboration and innovation in the electricity and clean energy ecosystem.
Some of the key speakers at the Summit will include Shri Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs; Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri. Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India; Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) from Government of India; International Energy Ministers from 10 countries, Power Ministers and Secretaries from more than 25 states and Union Territories, Ambassadors from ~60 countries, more than 100 CEOs including heads of all Central Power Sector Enterprises. Their participation will bring together senior policymakers, regulators, academia, sector experts, utilities, investors, innovators and industry leaders to deliberate on key priorities shaping Ind’a’s evolving electricity ecosystem.
The Summit will also place strong emphasis on vendor development under the Make in India initiative, with a focus on advancing the indigenisation of key technologies across emission systems, solar power, energy storage, transmission infrastructure and digital distribution technologies. With investment opportunities estimated at over 50 lakh crore in generation, transmission, distribution, and energy storage till 2032, the Summit aims to catalyse innovation, competitiveness, and resilience in India’s electricity sector.
The presence of participants from more than 80 countries reflects growing global interest in Ind’a’s rapidly evolving power sector and highlights the cou’try’s emerging leadership in enabling a resilient, affordable and sustainable energy transition.
In addition to international representation, senior leadership and officials from more than 25 Indian States and Union Territories including special association with Haryana (Strategic State Partner), Rajasthan (Partner State), Uttar Pradesh (Strategic State Partner), Maharashtra (Strategic State Partner), Andhra Pradesh (Focus State), Bihar (Focus State), Odisha (Focus State), Gujarat (Strategic State Partner), Punjab (Partner State), Madhya Pradesh (Partner State), Chhattisgarh (Partner State) and Delhi (Focus State) have confirmed their presence. The participation of state governments is expected to facilitate critical dialogue on strengthening’India’s electricity framework, accelerating renewable energy integration, modernizing grid infrastructure and enhancing power distribution efficiency across the country.
The Summit, th“med “Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally.”,
will feature a comprehensive programme comprising of more than 50 high-level sessions including strategic conferences, technical conferences, leadership panels and focused industry interactions aimed at shaping the next phase of growth for the global electricity sector.
A large-scale exhibition in more than 20,000 sqm area, will form a central pillar of the Summit, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, innovations and solutions across the electricity value chain. The exhibition will be organized across thematic zones covering power generation, transmission, renewable and clean energy, energy storage, distribution and smart grid technologies, alongside dedicated areas for energy innovation, startups and emerging technologies. These zones will provide industry leaders, innovators and manufacturers a platform to demonstrate advancements in power generation technologies, transmission systems, distribution and control solutions, digital technologies, energy storage and battery innovations, energy efficiency solutions and renewable energy systems.
The Summit will also host a series of specialized programs designed to facilitate high-impact dialogue and industry collaboration. These include an International Ministerial Meet, a National Power Ministerial Meet, CEO forums across generation, transmission and distribution segments, and an overall sectoral CEO dialogue (including CEOs from Hitachi USA, Rosetti Russia, ESKOM, TNB Malaysia, Africa50, EDF Power Solutions, ZESCO) bringing together leaders of major utilities and energy companies. In addition, several thematic sessions will focus on key industry priorities such as stationary energy storage, Industry 4.0 technologies in the transmission sector, hydropower development, carbon markets, legal and regulatory frameworks, and vendor development opportunities across the electricity value chain. Special sessions will also spotlight emerging areas including energy startups, next-generation technologies, youth and young professionals, as well as initiatives promoting Women in Electricity leadership.
The Summit will further feature international collaboration platforms including sessions involving global institutions and partners such as the Africa Session, British High Commission, and leading energy associations. Dedicated industry dialogues including CableTech 2026, discussions on behind-the-meter energy storage for distributed renewable energy, and sessions led by organizations such as the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) will explore emerging technologies and investment opportunities shaping the future of the electricity sector.
Strategic conference discussions at the Summit will focus on themes critical to the future of the global power ecosystem and include more than120 leaders, key decision makers across strategic panels. These include strengthening interconnected electricity systems worldwide, advancing Ind’a’s leadership in the global energy transition, building resilient electricity supply chains, unlocking new avenues for finance and investment in the power sector, accelerating the deployment of clean energy technologies, and fostering advanced technological innovation across the electricity value chain.
Sessions will also examine ways to enhance ease of doing business in the sector, expand inclusive energy access, and develop the next generation workforce needed to support the rapidly evolving electricity landscape.
The event is expected to attract a diverse global audience including government leaders, project owners, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies, infrastructure developers, qualified international buyers, technology and engineering leaders, financial institutions, MSMEs, large manufacturers, industry associations and academia. The Summit will also host structured buyer-seller meets, enabling international procurement agencies, utilities and infrastructure developers to directly engage with Indian manufacturers and technology providers.
Aligned with the vision of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi for energy security, sustainability and global leadership, the Summit is expected to act as a catalyst for strengthening India’s role in the global electricity ecosystem while promoting investment, technology partnerships and international cooperation.
The Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 is a Ministry of Power and industry-led initiative. The Summit is expected to feature over 100 high-level conference sessions, more than 300 speakers, representatives from more than 80 countries, over 500 exhibitors including over 100 startups and more than 25,000 visitors, making it one of the largest electricity-focused platforms globally.
The Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, a flagship global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, to be held from 19-22 March 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, shall be attended by several International Energy Ministers and also Ministers from the Indian States and many senior representatives from across the central government and State Governments. The strong participation from across geographies reaffirms the Summit’s position as one of the most important global platforms for dialogue, collaboration and innovation in the electricity and clean energy ecosystem.
Some of the key speakers at the Summit will include Shri Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs; Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri. Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India; Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) from Government of India; International Energy Ministers from 10 countries, Power Ministers and Secretaries from more than 25 states and Union Territories, Ambassadors from ~60 countries, more than 100 CEOs including heads of all Central Power Sector Enterprises. Their participation will bring together senior policymakers, regulators, academia, sector experts, utilities, investors, innovators and industry leaders to deliberate on key priorities shaping Ind’a’s evolving electricity ecosystem.
The Summit will also place strong emphasis on vendor development under the Make in India initiative, with a focus on advancing the indigenisation of key technologies across emission systems, solar power, energy storage, transmission infrastructure and digital distribution technologies. With investment opportunities estimated at over 50 lakh crore in generation, transmission, distribution, and energy storage till 2032, the Summit aims to catalyse innovation, competitiveness, and resilience in India’s electricity sector.
The presence of participants from more than 80 countries reflects growing global interest in Ind’a’s rapidly evolving power sector and highlights the cou’try’s emerging leadership in enabling a resilient, affordable and sustainable energy transition.
In addition to international representation, senior leadership and officials from more than 25 Indian States and Union Territories including special association with Haryana (Strategic State Partner), Rajasthan (Partner State), Uttar Pradesh (Strategic State Partner), Maharashtra (Strategic State Partner), Andhra Pradesh (Focus State), Bihar (Focus State), Odisha (Focus State), Gujarat (Strategic State Partner), Punjab (Partner State), Madhya Pradesh (Partner State), Chhattisgarh (Partner State) and Delhi (Focus State) have confirmed their presence. The participation of state governments is expected to facilitate critical dialogue on strengthening’India’s electricity framework, accelerating renewable energy integration, modernizing grid infrastructure and enhancing power distribution efficiency across the country.
The Summit, th“med “Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally.”,
will feature a comprehensive programme comprising of more than 50 high-level sessions including strategic conferences, technical conferences, leadership panels and focused industry interactions aimed at shaping the next phase of growth for the global electricity sector.
A large-scale exhibition in more than 20,000 sqm area, will form a central pillar of the Summit, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, innovations and solutions across the electricity value chain. The exhibition will be organized across thematic zones covering power generation, transmission, renewable and clean energy, energy storage, distribution and smart grid technologies, alongside dedicated areas for energy innovation, startups and emerging technologies. These zones will provide industry leaders, innovators and manufacturers a platform to demonstrate advancements in power generation technologies, transmission systems, distribution and control solutions, digital technologies, energy storage and battery innovations, energy efficiency solutions and renewable energy systems.
The Summit will also host a series of specialized programs designed to facilitate high-impact dialogue and industry collaboration. These include an International Ministerial Meet, a National Power Ministerial Meet, CEO forums across generation, transmission and distribution segments, and an overall sectoral CEO dialogue (including CEOs from Hitachi USA, Rosetti Russia, ESKOM, TNB Malaysia, Africa50, EDF Power Solutions, ZESCO) bringing together leaders of major utilities and energy companies. In addition, several thematic sessions will focus on key industry priorities such as stationary energy storage, Industry 4.0 technologies in the transmission sector, hydropower development, carbon markets, legal and regulatory frameworks, and vendor development opportunities across the electricity value chain. Special sessions will also spotlight emerging areas including energy startups, next-generation technologies, youth and young professionals, as well as initiatives promoting Women in Electricity leadership.
The Summit will further feature international collaboration platforms including sessions involving global institutions and partners such as the Africa Session, British High Commission, and leading energy associations. Dedicated industry dialogues including CableTech 2026, discussions on behind-the-meter energy storage for distributed renewable energy, and sessions led by organizations such as the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) will explore emerging technologies and investment opportunities shaping the future of the electricity sector.
Strategic conference discussions at the Summit will focus on themes critical to the future of the global power ecosystem and include more than120 leaders, key decision makers across strategic panels. These include strengthening interconnected electricity systems worldwide, advancing Ind’a’s leadership in the global energy transition, building resilient electricity supply chains, unlocking new avenues for finance and investment in the power sector, accelerating the deployment of clean energy technologies, and fostering advanced technological innovation across the electricity value chain.
Sessions will also examine ways to enhance ease of doing business in the sector, expand inclusive energy access, and develop the next generation workforce needed to support the rapidly evolving electricity landscape.
The event is expected to attract a diverse global audience including government leaders, project owners, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies, infrastructure developers, qualified international buyers, technology and engineering leaders, financial institutions, MSMEs, large manufacturers, industry associations and academia. The Summit will also host structured buyer-seller meets, enabling international procurement agencies, utilities and infrastructure developers to directly engage with Indian manufacturers and technology providers.
Aligned with the vision of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi for energy security, sustainability and global leadership, the Summit is expected to act as a catalyst for strengthening India’s role in the global electricity ecosystem while promoting investment, technology partnerships and international cooperation.
The Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 is a Ministry of Power and industry-led initiative. The Summit is expected to feature over 100 high-level conference sessions, more than 300 speakers, representatives from more than 80 countries, over 500 exhibitors including over 100 startups and more than 25,000 visitors, making it one of the largest electricity-focused platforms globally.
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